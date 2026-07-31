Uncanny Statistic Brings Oregon's Biggest Strength Into Focus

The Oregon Ducks attracting blue chip offensive playmakers annually on the recruiting trail isn't by accident.

Members of the 2027 recruiting class, including five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, fellow five-star Xavier Sabb and four-star tight end/wide receiver Anthony Cartwright, enter an offense with an explosive history.

Which now features this uncanny stat brought up on July 30.

Oregon Owns This Top Mark Among West Coast Teams

Oregon’s Dante Moore runs for a first down during the first half of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus unveiled which offenses have delivered the most explosive plays in the past five years.

Oregon has executed a total of 842 big plays according to PFF, making the Ducks the top western team when it comes to generating explosives on the field.

But Oregon isn't the No. 1 in this five-year span. Ole Miss claimed that title, producing 905 plays that count as explosive regardless of passing or rushing approach.

Still, this stat proves the continuity the Ducks possess on offense even before the arrival of coach Dan Lanning. Oregon continues to emphasize putting defenses on its heels and playing catch-up with the speed playmakers at the disposal of the Ducks.

This trend dates back to when Joe Moorhead ran the offensive show in Eugene until his final season of 2021. Kenny Dillingham later unleashed this offense in 2022 before eventually becoming Arizona State's head coach. Will Stein followed Dillingham and kept the offense humming from 2023 to 2025, eventually landing the open Kentucky head coaching gig this past offseason.

Playmakers Oregon Became Blessed With During This Trend

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, looks over his shoulder on the way to a fourth-quarter touchdown at the Oregon Spring Game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Igniting Oregon's offense is never a two-person effort between head coach and offensive play-caller.

A lot of dynamic pieces are credited for boosting this trend. Here are some beloved weapons who made this trend happen in order:

Travis Dye, 2021: The versatile running back broke off six runs that surpassed 20 yards, then added four receptions that stretched between 20 to 39 yards while scoring 18 combined touchdowns.

Anthony Brown Jr., 2021: He rose as another versatile threat, but behind center in providing a continuous dual-threat presence for Oregon. The quarterback completed two 66-yard throws while also surpassing one 30-yard strike in every game. He also broke off a 30 and 43-yard run.

Troy Franklin, 2022-23: The wide receiver delivered eight 100-yard games and shredded USC with an 84-yard reception in 2023, all before landing with the Denver Broncos and joining another Ducks legend.

Bo Nix, 2023: The Heisman Trophy finalist completed more than 77.4 percent of his throws. Nix hit strikes of 71, 72 and 84 yards in his final college football campaign before settling on 45 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson, 2024: Johnson burst into a 10-touchdown weapon featuring four 100-yard games in his last season. He also caught a 48-yarder in the regular season upset of Ohio State.

Dillon Gabriel may have come in as a one-year rental. Yet his dynamic play helped elevate his own NFL Draft stock before handing the reins over to Oregon's next quarterback standout, Dante Moore.

Oregon Players Most Capable of Continuing This Offensive Trend

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, flies over the goal line ahead of Oklahoma State’s David Kabongo for a second-quarter touchdown at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It goes beyond the return of Moore here. Even with the Heisman Trophy hype fueling his 2026 season out in Eugene.

Former five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore flashed his potential last season including exploding on a 65-yard reception and 25-yard designed run against Oklahoma State. Moore looks ready to grab more touches in his sophomore campaign.

But Oregon gets strengthened with the return of wide receiver Evan Stewart, who missed all of 2025 with a season-ending right knee injury. Stewart pulled off a pair of 60-plus-yard plays in 2024.

Five-star wide receiver signing Jalen Lott earns his chance to show his own dynamics. Lastly, UAB transfer Iverson Hooks produced a 1,000-yard season playing in a disorganized offense. Duck fans should feel even more energized for his potential in this offense.

Looks like the 842 explosive plays since 2021 is bound to shoot up this fall.

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