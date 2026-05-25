Offensive Lineman Iapani Laloulu's Oregon Return Sparks Award Buzz

The 2026 Oregon Ducks football team includes several veteran returners spending what's expected to be their last year before a shot at the professional level.

One of those long-standing Ducks continues to garner praise with predictions that he'll secure the top award for his position this year.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu leads the team off the plane as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Lineman Iapani Laloulu Could Rake in the Hardware

In a recent breakdown by CBS Sports' Austin Nivision, who recently shared his picks for the best athlete for each position prior to the 2026 season, Oregon's Iapani Laloulu takes the spot of the best center in the country, with a strong chance to secure the Rimington Trophy.

The Rimington Trophy is given every season to the best center in the NCAA. Oregon only has one Rimington Trophy winner since the award was established in 2000: Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in 2023. Laloulu was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy for his work in the 2025 season, which was then won by Iowa's Logan Jones. He's only the fourth Duck to ever be nominated for the award.

Another fun fact is that the first athlete to ever win the Rimington Trophy is Dominic Raiola, the father of Oregon's latest quarterback transfer, Dylan Raiola.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Consistency at Center

In his breakdown, Nivision highlighted Laloulu's consistency in the trenches for Oregon, starting 30 consecutive games for the Ducks, including all 15 of the 2025 season games. At one point, Laloulu exited the Oregon vs. USC game with an ankle injury, wincing on the sidelines, only to return back to the Ducks' trip to Washington to close out the season with a 26-14 final score.

During last season, Laloulu showed a mastery of protecting the interior over 884 snaps at center with a Pro Football Focus 82.3 pass block grade and only 11 pressures and one sack in the run blocking game.

Since his debut in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl (a 45-6 victory against Liberty, where Laloulu stepped up for Powers-Johnson), Laloulu has shown a secure communication and leadership on the line. That couldn't be demonstrated better than when the 2024 season opened up with a different lineup, and Laloulu eventually made his way back to the starting position during the Oregon State matchup, securing his starting spot on the road against UCLA that season.

"This year, Laloulu will get the nod as he anchors an Oregon offensive line that should drive its team's championship pursuit," Nivision said in his breakdown.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu, left, and Oregon offensive lineman Demetri Manning run as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Lineman Iapani Laloulu Has A Lot to Live Up To

Entering his final senior season with the Ducks, Laloulu, who's quite literally acts as coach Dan Lanning's "right-hand man" during home game walkouts at Autzen Stadium, has quite a bit to live up to.

If Nivision's prediction is one thing to consider, there's also the continued success Oregon's offensive line has produced since 2019 that Laloulu is key to carrying the torch. In the last three consecutive years, the Ducks have been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country (four times since 2019).

Controversially, the Iowa Hawkeyes won above the Ducks last year, likely putting a fire under Laloulu to show that Oregon deserves the recognition on a national stage for their trench warfare. Laloulu, the former FWAA All-American first-team and All-Big Ten Coaches second team selection, has the day-in and day-out commitment foundation to build to lofty expectations.

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