Oregon, Ohio State Headline Loaded Week 10 Schedule This Season

Week 10 of the 2026 college football season looks like it could be a loaded slate of big games including the Oregon Ducks going on the road to face the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Loaded Week 10 Slate in College Football

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, Nov. 7 has numerous games that could end up being deemed the “Game of the Week” in college football. Here are just some of the big time matchups that could have major stakes in week 10.

Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day pose with the Leishman Trophy during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Ohio State are two of the most premier programs in the Big Ten. The two last played each other in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl two seasons ago, with the Buckeyes running away with a blowout win. They would go on to win a national title that season.

A few months prior, Oregon and Ohio State played in an epic regular season game at Autzen Stadium, with the Ducks prevailing by a final score of 32-31.

This year’s game will be at Ohio State, a place Oregon has had success at in recent years. In 2021, the Ducks went on the road and beat Ohio State in an early regular season matchup. Will history repeat itself in Columbus in 2026?

While the top 25 rankings for the college football season have not yet been released, it would be expected to see both these teams ranked in the top 10 and possibly even the top five. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State has the best national title odds at +650. Oregon has the fifth best odds at +800.

This game could very well end up being the host to ESPN’s College GameDay, but there will be competition from some other hyped up games this week.

Miami Hurricanes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) rushes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami and Notre Dame are the two most recent runner ups in the national championship and will look to get back to the big stage this season.

They played each other last season in Miami, with the Hurricanes prevailing. This ended up being the deciding factor between who got the last spot in the playoff. Miami jumped Notre Dame in the final rankings and rode that all the way to the title game, where they lost to Indiana.

Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Not many programs, have had more success than both Alabama and LSU the past two decades. They have given fans some incredible matchups over the years and this one could deliver with first year LSU coach Lane Kiffin.

A night game at Tiger Stadium is a great atmosphere and should make for a great game.

Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) dives for a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game is a rematch from last season’s playoff matchup in the quarterfinal. The Rebels stunned the Bulldogs to advance to the Sugar Bowl. Surprisingly, Georgia has not won a playoff game since they last won a national championship in the 2022 season.

Will they get their revenge in a road matchup in Oxford?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.