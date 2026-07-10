Oregon's Brandon Finney Jr.'s Snub Raises Questions Ahead of the Fall
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Pro Football Focus recently revealed its top five ball hawks heading into the 2026 college football season, and the list features college football's most experienced and statistically dominant defensive backs.
PFF highlighted Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, Miami safety Bryce Fitzgerald, Texas Tech cornerback Brice Pollock, Minnesota cornerback John Nestor and Virginia Tech cornerback Jaquez White.
However for some Oregon fans, the list might have felt incomplete. Despite putting together one of the most dominant true freshman campaigns in recent memory, Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr. did not find a spot in PFF’s Top 5.
Brandon Finney's production stacked up with the nation's best
While Finney might not have cracked the top five "ball hawks" per PFF, he is still one of the top defensive backs in the nation.
The former four-star produced at a level comparable to, and in several categories better than, multiple defensive backs who landed on PFF's ranking.
Neither Nestor (0.0 sacks, 0 forced fumbles) nor White (1.0 sack, 0 forced fumbles) matched Finney's combination of disrupting the backfield and forcing fumbles.
Quarterbacks also completed just 40 percent of their passes when targeting Finney. That completion percentage allowed was lower than Pollock (43.1 percent) while matching him with just one touchdown in coverage all season.
Finney also missed only four tackles across more than 40 total stops, yielding an 8.7 percent missed tackle rate that comfortably bested both Fitzgerald (11.2 percent) and Pollock (12.5 percent).
By the end of the season, Finney posed such a threat that over the final six games of the regular season he was targeted just 2.1 times per game, and a defensive back who consistently eliminates his side of the field can become statistically disadvantaged.
Questions in PFF's Rankings
One of the most interesting part of Finney's omission is that PFF itself seemingly disagrees with the result.
On the main 2026 Preseason College 50 board, which ranks the absolute best players in the country regardless of position, Finney is firmly locked in at No. 39. He sits just one spot behind Alabama's rising star sophomore cornerback, Dijon Lee Jr. at No. 38.
The disconnect becomes even more apparent when looking at Georgia safety KJ Bolden. PFF’s macro evaluators place Bolden at No. 11 overall on that same top 50, the highest of any true sophomore defensive back in the nation. Yet Bolden was also left out from the ball hawk ranking.
The only underclassman defensive back who cracked PFF’s top five ball hawks ranking also raises questions about the evaluation. Fitzgerald, the lone underclassman included in the group, was ranked No. 42 on PFF’s overall Preseason College 50. His ranking places him 16 spots behind Finney.
That creates a clear contradiction: if Finney is viewed as a more complete and valuable player overall, why does another underclassman receive recognition in a category designed to highlight elite playmaking ability?
Looking Ahead
Regardless of where he landed on PFF’s list of the nation's top five ball hawks, Finney undoubtedly enters 2026 as one of the nation's top defensive backs.
The sophomore has already earned several of the sport's most prestigious preseason honors including First-Team Preseason All-America recognition from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Finney has also been named one of ESPN's top 10 defensive players entering the 2026 season.
Now, Finney has the opportunity to turn those preseason expectations into on-field production. With Oregon entering the season as a national championship contender and the sophomore expected to play a leading role in one of the country's top defenses, another standout year could leave little room for debate about where he belongs among the nation's best ball hawks
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Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.