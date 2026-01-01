Potential Reason For Shockingly Low Oregon-Texas Tech Orange Bowl Ticket Prices

The Oregon Ducks and Texas Tech Red Raiders will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. PT in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The winner of this College Football Playoff quarterfinals matchup will advance to face the winner of the Alabama-Indiana Rose Bowl.

Despite the high stakes of this game between the Ducks and Red Raiders, ticket prices are plummeting.

Shockingly Low Orange Bowl Ticket Prices

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With less than 24 hours to go before game time in Miami Gardens, Florida, the get-in ticket price is $39 on Vivid Seats. Considering that this is a win or go home playoff elimination game for a spot in the quarterfinals in a historic bowl game, it’s surprising to see ticket prices that low.

This is not projected to be a one-sided affair either, with Oregon being just a 2.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It should end up being a very close game. It is a matchup between two 12-1 teams chasing their first ever national championship in program history.

Oregon is the No. 5 ranked team in the playoff and is coming off a first round win over the No. 12 James Madison Dukes. Texas Tech is ranked No. 4, and is fresh after their first round bye. The Red Raiders were the champions of the Big 12 conference this season after beating the BYU Cougars in the Big 12 Championship game in dominating fashion by a score of 34-7.

Potential Factor For Low Ticket Prices

Oregon players dig in to the Orange Bowl trophy during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Orange Bowl has been one of the most anticipated bowl games in college football for decades. Ticket prices for this year’s Orange Bowl, despite it being a playoff game, do not reflect that.

A big reason why this may be is that it is a long way to Florida from Oregon. Texas is still a ways away, but not nearly as far as Eugene. That is a long flight for fans of the teams and students at the schools. The proximity is clearly the biggest reason why tickets are this cheap. There’s just not as many Oregon/Texas Tech fans nearby as some other schools.

Should Quarterfinal Games Be On Campus?

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is an argument that more playoff games should be played on campus instead of at neutral sites. It’s safe to say that the demand for tickets for this game if it was played at Oregon or at Texas Tech would be much higher.

Furthermore, college football crowds are a big part of what make the sport so special. There should be as many campus games as possible before the season concludes in a national championship at a neutral site.