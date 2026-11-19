No. 13 Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) had just lost for the second time in three games, falling 21-10 to Illinois to drop to 4-3 on the year.

With the Ducks’ back against the wall, coach Dan Lanning called a team meeting to refocus his squad’s mindset. From there, Oregon has been a rejuvenated team, reeling off wins over Northwestern, Ohio State and Michigan to restore its postseason hopes.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a fourth down stop against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt revealed the meeting’s significance to reporters on Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.

Wyatt is among those stepping up in the absence of star outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, who was injured versus the No. 14 Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten). The sophomore rang up a pair of tackles for loss, including a sack to bring his season total up to 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Nov. 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington; Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. at Husky Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s tasked with filling in for Tuioti along with defensive end Elijah Rushing, who has appeared in all 10 games for the Ducks, registering six tackles, half a sack and two quarterback hurries.

Wyatt shared his respect for Rushing, discussed the season-saving team meeting and tuning out any outside noise ahead of Friday’s showdown with Michigan State.

Dan Lanning’s Message Sparks Change

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning yells to his team against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Really, after the Illinois game, that team meeting Coach Lanning had with us was a moment to shift. He was telling us we’ve got to go back to our traits, the things that got us here. Playing fast, just letting it hang, like he says all the time. Just being you, doing your job. And I feel like once the whole team felt how Coach Lanning was acting, we all just hopped on board.”

Shutting Down the Outside Noise

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“Just knowing that it’s all on us. You know, we got to stay together. All the outside noise is trying to bring us apart. They’re trying to tell us this and that, but we just got to ignore it, and I feel like we did a great job at that. No matter what, it’s FEBU. That’s how we go by, and I feel like we took ownership of that.”

Playing for Injured Teitum Tuioti

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates with linebacker Bryce Boettcher after sacking Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was definitely hard. I mean, T, he meant so much to us and the team as for his leadership and just the way he carries himself every day. He’s a fighter, and I have the utmost respect for him. I want to take all the opportunities I had and just do it for him, because I just know how bad he wants this too. I just know how bad he wants to still be out there.”

“His love for the game and just knowing that I got a brother that’s down right now. I got to do extra to make up for him being out there. He means so much to our defense. He’s still here. He’s still being vocal. He’s still talking. He’s never going to lose his leadership because that’s just the way he is. But I admire that guy, so every time I stepped out there, I was just thinking I got to do this for FoFo.”

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti warms up before facing the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive End Elijah Rushing Steps Up

“It’s been crazy to see his growth. When I first got here, he doesn’t talk that much, but to see him really stepping out of his shell, communicating, being a light to the team. It makes me happy to see how far he came. I was really waiting for him to get his opportunity, and when he got his opportunity, he took advantage of it. I was very proud of him.”

Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei's Historic Chase

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Matayo, he doesn’t talk about it a lot. Even when he got the two sacks in the last game, I was telling him, man, you almost there. He ignored me, like, ‘I’m not thinking about that.’ That’s just the way Matayo is. He’s a real humble guy, and that’s why I respect him. He definitely knows what’s on the line, and he’s going to get it. He works so hard for it. He’s been working for four years now. I think he deserves that.”

Michigan State’s Offensive Approach

“They do a lot of runs like stretch. Back at home, we see a lot of that. We’re going to watch the tape on them, but they playing Oregon, so they going to try to do motions. They going to try to do something to confuse us. We ain’t ever going to get what they showing on film, but we just try to pick up on all the different things we can and trust the coaches and trust the game plan that Coach Hamp got.”

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