No. 16 Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) had one job on Saturday against Michigan, according to Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning.

Close the gap.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coach’s high expectations were on display both on and off the field during the latest edition of Oregon’s weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series "Ducks vs. Them."

Lanning’s squad did, in fact, close the gap between Oregon’s slow starts and its ability to play dominant football for a full four quarters. The lesson sank in immediately as quarterback Dylan Raiola connected with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan for a 60-yard touchdown on just the Ducks’ fourth play from scrimmage.

Oregon never looked back from there en route to a resounding 31-7 win over Michigan (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten).

Start Fast, Don’t Let Up

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore catches a pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Lanning’s key mantras ahead of the showdown with the Wolverines at Autzen Stadium was starting fast from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.

“So let’s be a team that can play 60 minutes and let’s be a team that can throw the first punch, right?” Lanning said earlier in the week during a coaches meeting. “In our mind, we played every scenario in our head, right? We’ve been down. It would be nice to be the team that starts up and then keeps our foot on the gas the entire time.”

Oregon entered Saturday’s game on a two-game winning streak, but needed to overcome early 14-point deficits in both games to down Northwestern (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) and No. 20 Ohio State (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten).

All told, the Ducks have trailed in six of their seven victories entering Saturday, the lone exception being their 84-0 win over Portland State.

Oregon posted 326 offensive yards before halftime against Michigan, just six shy of the most yards the Wolverines had surrendered in an entire game (Penn State, Week 7) all season entering Saturday.

And it all began in the headset of Oregon play-caller Jay Johnson.

Inside Jay Johnson’s Headset

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Game 10 episode also takes viewers inside Johnson’s headset, who assumed play-calling duties after Lanning dismissed offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

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Oregon is averaging 35.3 points per game under Johnson.

“Let’s have a day,” Johnson can be overheard on his headset as the Ducks kicked off against Michigan. “It’s all about our energy and juice. Make the game simple. Let’s play fast. Let’s go play.”

Johnson’s aggressive style of play-calling has produced 1,303 total yards and 13 touchdowns in three games. Raiola has thrown for 934 yards and nine touchdowns during that span, including 341 against the Wolverines, more than Penn State posted as an entire team.

The camera also takes the viewer inside Oregon team, coaches and individual unit meetings, including that of defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who broke down the importance of forcing turnovers.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Da'jaun Riggs celebrates with offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson after scoring a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Plus three takeaways,” Hampton said in a pregame meeting. “These guys are 132 in the FBS. We’ve got to make them pay. So there’s going to be opportunities in this game to get the football. Let’s have a take home party.”

Oregon would go on to limit Michigan to a mere 71 passing yards, while safety Brandon Finney Jr. and cornerback Na’eem Offord scooped up fumble recoveries. As a unit, the Ducks broke up seven passes and sacked Michigan quarterbacks Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood a combined three times, living up to Lanning’s warrior mantra.

Assassins, Not Superheroes

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s messaging always comes back to every player executing their own individual assignment, or ‘do your job.’

“Ultimately assassins not superheroes,” Lanning said during halftime versus Michigan. “And the 11 guys, what, doing their what? Doing their job.”

Oregon entered the break up 21-7 after a 59-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Dakorien Moore with six seconds remaining before the break. But Lanning wasn’t done there.

“We didn’t come here for a half, right?” Lanning continued. “And understand something. This is a physical team. I’ve seen the physicality. We’re more physical. The more physical team always what? Always wins.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks closed the afternoon outgaining Michigan by 467 yards to 286, while their defense limited coach Kyle Whittingham’s program to 4-for-13 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down.

“Our offense has 326 yards in that half,” Lanning said during the half. “The most (points) they’ve given up all year is 21. We’re already there. And all you got to do is focus on your what? Job. Just your job. That’s all we need. Defense. Keep choking them out. We’ve been playing elite on that side of the ball. All it takes is doing your job. We are going to finish this.”

And with that, Oregon was able to close the gap.

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