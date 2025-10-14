Nike’s Latest Move Honors Oregon Legend Phil Knight in Big Way
It's been a busy fall for Oregon Ducks legend Phil Knight, and the Nike co-founder was recently honored by the company he founded in 1964 in Eugene, Oregon. Current Nike CEO Elliott Hill announced on Tuesday that the popular athletic apparel brand is renaming the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, to Philip H. Knight Campus (PHK).
Hill announced the news in an email sent to Nike's staff, and he wrote about the lasting impact that Knight has had on the company:
"His voice is in the pulse of this place — in the stories we tell, the products we create, and the way we compete. He built this company on a mindset — restless, defiant, and full of belief. The drive to challenge the status quo. To keep pushing when things get hard. To trust that something better is always possible if you're bold enough to chase it," wrote Hill.
"That belief is what I've seen in all of you this past year. In our stores and distribution centers. In our factories and campuses," Hill continued. "On our courts, fields and tracks. Through hard work — through every win and every setback — I've seen the spark that Phil lit more than fifty years ago carried forward."
Previously named Nike World Headquarters, the famous campus in Beaverton has buildings named after Oregon legends like Olympian Steve Prefontaine and quarterback Dan Fouts. Other icons of athletics like Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, and LeBron James have buildings named after them at PHK.
Knight's name was noticeably absent from any buildings, but the co-founder of the company reportedly did not want any buildings named after him. Nike previously honored Knight by naming a bridge that connects the original campus with some of the newer developments "Shoe Dog" in Knight's honor.
Now, the entire campus is named after the Oregon legend.
Oregon Honors Knight with Shoe Duck Uniforms
In the 2025 college football season, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks wore special uniforms to pay tribute to Knight. Alongside his wife Penny, the Knights have donated over $1 billion to the University of Oregon and the school's athletic programs.
Inspired by Knight and the founding of Nike, Oregon's uniforms were called "Shoe Duck" in reference to Knight's memoir Shoe Dog.
The design features a number of elements that honor Knight, like a handshake between Knight and his co-founder, Ducks legend Bill Bowerman. The helmet wings resemble a statue from ancient Greece, Winged Victory of Samothrace, depicting the winged goddess of victory, Nike.
The Ducks wore the uniforms against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 20, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore spoke about Knight and what he means to the university.
"Yeah, I had a chance to actually talk to him after the game. He's getting ready to leave out, and I had to make sure I was coming and talk to him. I mean, he's just has a big impact on this university, but just on the world," Moore said. "The person he is, the brand he's built, and just the good soul he is as a person. And I mean, he's done so much for this program, and we had the chance to, of course, honor him just like coach Lanning said, give [Knight] the flowers for what he's done for this university."