Dan Lanning's Hidden Talent Revealed in Recruiting Re-Ranking

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has recruited multiple five-star prospects to Eugene, but his ability to evaluate and develop future NFL talent might be his biggest strength when it comes to high-school recruiting.

ESPN's Billy Tucker re-ranked the top-25 prospects from the 2023 recruiting class and compared the results to ESPN's original rankings from 2023. Several Oregon Ducks players have made huge jumps, including Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, EDGE rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after getting a gatorade bath from his players following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was ranked No. 2 by ESPN's top-300 back in 2023. At the time, Moore was an incoming freshman committed to UCLA. Moore was seen as one of the top recruits in the country and was the No. 2 overall prospect as well as the No. 2 quarterback, behind only Syracuse quarterback Malachi Nelson, who spent his 2025 season with UTEP.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Lineman See's Big Jump in Rankings

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei made a big jump in the re-rankings done by ESPN. Uiagalelei entered the ESPN top-300 at No. 65 overall, and was the No. 6-ranked defensive end after his high school career at St John Bosco (California) with a state championship. Uiagalelei is now ranked at No. 18 in the re-ranked top-300.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

MORE: What Washington Legacy Recruit Said About Dan Lanning And Oregon’s Offer

MORE: Dante Moore’s Comments on Will Stein Taking Over in the SEC Speak Volumes

MORE: Bryce Boettcher Gets Real About NFL Draft, Astros Talks And Tackling Bo Nix

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Uiagalelei has excelled in his time with the Ducks, compiling 10.5 sacks his sophomore season and 9.5 sacks his junior season while adding two forced fumbles. Uiagalelei will have a serious first-round draft grade if he continues his trajectory in his collegiate career.

Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq Jumps 138 Spots in Re-Rankings

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq had arguably the biggest jump out of anyone in the re-ranking of ESPN’s top-300. The former Oregon star was ranked at No. 152 overall and is now considered the best tight end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, and will most likely be selected in the first round.

Sadiq finished his Oregon Ducks career with 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns. His numbers could have been much better, but he had to play second fiddle to former Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson in 2024. Possibly one of the best attributes that Sadiq possesses is his ball security. Sadiq never fumbled in his three years with the Ducks and was consistently a fourth-down target for Dante Moore.

Ducks Players Moving up in Rankings is a Credit to Dan Lanning

Moore moved up one spot in the top-300 re-rankings, Uiagalelei moved up 47 spots, and Kenyon Sadiq moved up 138 spots. It is very realistic that when all is said and done, Uiagalelei and Moore will be selected in the top ten picks of the 2027 NFL Draft. The original ranking for Sadiq and Uiagalelei, and where they were re-ranked, should be seen as a compliment to Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff for developing them to where they are today.