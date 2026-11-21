The No. 13 Oregon Ducks didn't just beat Michigan State 45-7 in Spartan Stadium on Friday night.. They gave the College Football Playoff committee something to think about. It's the largest margin of victory for Oregon this season in Big Ten play.

“I thought it was important to continue to operate,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said.

Oregon is 8-3 and on the playoff bubble, but these Ducks are making it hard to keep them out with their dazzling plays.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beating a 3-8 Michigan State team wasn’t going to move the needle much in terms of a playoff resum boost. The win had to look like a playoff team’s win... it needed style. For the majority of the first half it didn’t. But three plays changed that.

In four-straight wins, Oregon is averaging 37.8 points per game. The Ducks are turning it around despite key injuries to starting running back Jordon Davison, running back Dierre Hill Jr. (Oregon coach Dan Lanning doesn't anticipate it being a long-term injury), quarterback Dante Moore, edge rusher Teitum Tuioti and more.

Lanning is painting a masterpiece in coaching, and one has to wonder if he will sleep for three days straight when this season ends.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a call against his team during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Michigan State, the Ducks won with style. Expect it to be a big topic of conversation nationally and on ESPN College GameDay. When the CFP rankings come out Tuesday night, it might even help Oregon move up, depending on what happens on Saturday.

Three Oregon Ducks Style Points

1. The fake field goal

Oregon led only 10-0 late in the second quarter, and the drive had stalled at the 15. With no timeouts left and seven seconds on the clock, it was expected Lanning would take the three points and head to the locker room up 13-0.

Nope.

Lanning went for it instead. Holder Bailey Ettridge took the snap, placed the ball on the grass, and pitched it to kicker Gage Hurych. Hurych sprinted left, broke a tackle(!) and scored. The extra point made it 17-0 at halftime.

"You're always searching for edges, as a coach. And we honestly felt like this is one of the harder teams to actually execute a field goal fake against," Lanning said. "I'm glad it was at the 15-yard line, Yeah, and not the 16, right? Gabe just said, if we ever call it, I'm gonna score. And he did that today."

"We've always liked his athleticism and feel like he's a weapon there," Lanning said about Hurych.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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That’s a style point you can’t get from a box score. That gutsy call sparked the team to score 35 more points and head back to Eugene with a massive win.

It was Hurych's first career rush and first career touchdown. Also, fun fact, Hurych had five Division I lacrosse offers.

After the successful trick play, Lanning's celebration on the sideline went viral on social media.

2. Dakorien Moore’s one-handed touchdown

Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore keeps outdoing himself with one-handed touchdown catches. Two weeks ago, his one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone at Ohio State drew a shoutout from Dez Bryant.

Against Michigan State, early in the fourth quarter, Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola took a shot over toward Moore in the end zone from 31 yards out. Moore went up for it and pulled it in with one hand in the end zone in the pure-talent highlight of the game.

It's the kind of touchdown that leads in a highlight package all weekend long. That’s exactly the kind of exposure a team on the College Football Playoff bubble wants.

Moore finished with five catches for 55 yards, and the touchdown was his longest catch of the night. It also showed what Oregon’s passing game can do when it gets going: Raiola completed 21 of 34 passes for 234 yards and one touchdown.

3. Brandon Smith’s run up the sideline

Oregon freshman running back Brandon Smith was arguably the MVP of the game after Hill left the game in the first quarter with an injury. Hill was on crutches with a boot on his left leg but Lanning said he doesn't anticipate it being a "long-term injury."

Michigan State’s Brandon Smith, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oregon’s Dakorien Moore during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith's biggest moment came late in the third quarter. Oregon led 24-7 and it was third-and-3. A short gain to move the chains was all the Ducks needed. Instead, Smith eluded defenders and showed off his speed, picking up 48 yards for a first down on a sprint up the right sideline, staying just in bounds. Another style point.

Smith set career highs with 121 yards and two touchdown on 14 carries, an 8.6 yards-per-carry average. It was his first career 100-yard rushing performance and first career multi-touchdown game.

Brandon Smith moves the @oregonfootball chains 48 yards 😤



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/UUtWr2bEHC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 21, 2026

Behind the highlights, the numbers looked like a playoff team’s. Oregon gained 422 yards, went 6-for-6 in the red zone, converted 10 of 15 third downs and didn’t turn the ball over.

What is wild is all those style points without even mentioning the Ducks defense, which has allowed seven points or fewer in back-to-back games.

The Ducks can’t control what the committee decides, but they can control how they win, and on Friday night they won in style.

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