One Oregon Ducks Player Primed For a Major Season

The Oregon Ducks have a great team entering the college football season, as they have a great mixture of new talent and returning stars. Among all of the talented players on the Ducks offense, Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is poised for the biggest season

Johnson is a top player in the country at the tight end spot, which is something that he showed last season as the No. 2 option at the position behind current New York Jets rookie tight end and former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Jamari Johnson is Primed for a Major 2026 Season

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, celebrates a touchdown catch during the first quarter of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season for the Ducks, the standout tight end finished with over 500 yards, totaling 510 through only 32 receptions. This would mean that the Oregon Ducks star finished with an average of 15.9 yards per catch, averaging more than a first down every time he caught a pass.

While he wasn't always a big play magnet, he still finished the season with a total of three touchdowns, including a touchdown in the College Football Playoff semifinals against the Indiana Hoosiers. His best game came against the Hoosiers in the semis as well, as he finished with 83 receiving yards in the contest.

This was all as a backup, which leaves many with the belief that he is going to be a star as a starter. Luckily for Johnson, he has a quarterback throwing to him who has a tendency to target tight ends in Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

Moore is entering his second season as a starter with the Ducks after he showcased his ability to sling the ball last season. He was expected to be a top-10 pick, but he opted to return to Eugene due to "unfinished business."

Dante Moore is a Helping Hand for Tight Ends

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Moore was able to get the ball to the tight ends a good bit, as Sadiq finished with 51 receptions and 560 yards.

This would mean that at the tight end position, the Ducks finished with over 1,000 total yards with their top two prospects, so the reps at tight end won't be a problem for Johnson stepping into the main role in replacement of Sadiq. Johnson is also dominant when it comes to blocking, as he has a solid frame, and will be used closer to the line in multiple sets this season due to his 257-pound frame.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will allow him to be an every-down tight end compared to others, and some may argue that Johnson is a more true tight end prospect than the versatile Sadiq, who lined up all over the field for Oregon.

There is also a drop off in talent when it comes to the tight end room this season, as Johnson will be the clear-cut starter for the Ducks, while a prospect like incoming true freshman Kendre Harrison will likely see reps as a rotational backup.

With Johnson carrying the load, the Ducks will need a huge season out of their tight end, but luckily for the Ducks, there isn't anyone on the roster more set up to have a massive season than Johnson.

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