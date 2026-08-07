Dan Lanning Responds to Lingering Criticism of His Oregon Ducks Tenure

Losing the final Pac-12 Conference Championship to Washington in 2023, falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals Rose Bowl in 2024, and walking away from a crushing defeat against the Indiana Hoosiers during the playoff semifinals Peach Bowl in 2025: the Oregon Ducks have a trend of losing to teams they've already played the same season.

During both Big Ten Media Days and Oregon's program-specific media day, coach Dan Lanning addressed this trend and prominent critique of the Ducks program, which remains a frequently asked topic when examining the future of Oregon football under Lanning's leadership.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Addresses Repeat Opponent Trend

When asked the question regarding repeat competitiors during Oregon's media day, Lanning pointed to the professional stage as to where he's drawing inspiration.

"Yeah, it's most common in the NFL. You know, so just more so conversations with approach and what that might look like. You know, it's a little bit different. I won't hop into great detail on it, but there's certainly some things that I think we've learned from and can use," Lanning shared.

That thought process feels fairly standard, given that NFL schedules are set up so teams play each other two, maybe even three, times in a season. Plus, post-season play on the professional level almost entirely guarantees meeting a team again from the regular season.

For Lanning, gleaning from the NFL means finding new ways to surprise a team and learn from a rematch team themselves, picking up new details to counter. Plus, like the 2025 seasons' Peach Bowl loss, taking early faults in stride and not letting flawed attempts on a top-notch defense derail the mentality of the athletes and the effectiveness of the playcalling.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's Analysis

Quarterback Dante Moore also spoke about the issue during Oregon's media day, assuring that even though he didn't personally pick apart re-match teams with his coach, he can attest that Lanning is very detail-oriented when it comes to facing a familiar opponent. The quarterback also admitted that he himself needs to address the nerves he experienced facing Indiana twice in one season.

"You know, Indiana, for example, did a great job last year on Ohio State. Everybody copied that defense," Moore said. "So it's going to be a lot of things that happen with change. That's how football works. But yeah, I know coach Lanning. I'm trusting his game plan, and I'm excited for this year."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) kisses the trophy Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the Big Ten Media Days

During Big Ten Media Days, Lanning spoke more at length about the repeat opponent issue, also giving similar props to the Hoosiers that Moore conceded at the program's media day. To be fair, the easiest double-win teams to study are the 2025 Indiana Hoosiers squad and the 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes, both of which had to face Oregon twice for their championship runs.

"All the things that we’ve really studied about ourselves. We’ve studied some other teams that have won games in their second opportunity and we’re looking for our opportunity to be a team like that but it means you got to be clicking on all cylinders at the end of the year," Lanning said.

"Obviously, Indiana had an unbelievable team last year. I think everybody that played them got to see that, and certainly everybody that watched and then Ohio State the year before. So I’m excited about this group. It’s a different level of experience that we have going into this year with this group and a different coaching staff as well. So it should be a lot of fun," Lanning added.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first down catch during the second half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Potential Repeat Opponents For 2026

When looking at the Ducks' 2026 schedule, there are a few opponents that could come back around to challenge Oregon in the post season.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are consistently projected by analysts to reach the playoffs, while the USC Trojans could make some noise. Meanwhile, Michigan's new-look team provides a potential dark horse for the post season. As far as storylines go, the Ducks breaking their two-game streak would be a poetic way to advance through the playoffs, but right now the focus is turning in yet another impressive regular season report card.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.