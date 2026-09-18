Three Things I'm Looking for in Oregon vs. Portland State

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks have a chance to rebound against Portland State on Friday and quickly turn the page after a surprising upset loss to the unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oregon is favored by 57.5 points over the Vikings according to betting odds DraftKings Sportsbook, but Ducks fans are looking for more than just a win over Portland State.

How will the Ducks respond after falling to 1-1? Oregon coach Dan Lanning called out a lack of leadership after the Oklahoma State loss. Will the Ducks come out with an edge against Portland State?

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass as Oregon's Bear Alexander (1) defends in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to less penalties on both sides of the ball, here's what I'm looking for out of Oregon against Portland State.

Defensive Line Performance

Believed to be one of the biggest strengths of the team entering the season, Oregon's defensive line failed to generate enough pressure against Oklahoma State. Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei caught a key interception that kept the Ducks competitive against the Cowboys, but Oregon finished with zero sacks and three quarterback hurries. Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon was responsible for the team's single tackle for loss.

The Oregon defense had some success getting off the field as Oklahoma State finished 5 for 17 on third down attempts, but costly penalties and a key fourth-down conversion ultimately boosted the Cowboys to the upset win.

Veteran defensive linemen Teitum Tuioti, Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, and Uiagalelei have not yet wreaked the havoc that was expected. Washington suffered an injury against Oklahoma State and a timeline on his return is unknown, but will Tuioti, Alexander, and Uiagalelei lead the defense against Portland State?

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offense's First Quarter

Despite being the No. 2 team in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Oregon has not yet led at halftime in the first two games of the season. Boise State jumped out to a 17-14 lead, and Oklahoma State led 24-17 through the first two quarters. Quarterback Dante Moore had a shaky start in the Oklahoma State game, completing 5 of 15 pass attempts in the first half. In the win over Boise State, however, Moore completed 18 of 23 pass attempts in the first half.

Which version of the Ducks offense will fans see on Friday? Will playing at home be the difference for Moore and the Oregon offense?

The solution is likely multiple factors, but the offensive line's performance will certainly impact the Ducks' success on offense moving forward.

Oregon offensive lineman Trent Ferguson, right, and Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu line up as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Offensive Line

The Ducks offensive line performance through the first two games of the season has left something to be desired. Oklahoma State's defense logged four sacks, four tackles for loss, and three quarterback hurries. Meanwhile, Boise State's defense had some success against Oregon's offensive line as well, finishing with six tackles for loss, one sack, and three quarterback hurries.

Protecting Moore and establishing lanes for running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. will be key for the Ducks moving forward, and it starts with doing so against Portland State.

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma State, and offensive lineman Douglas Utu is dealing with an undisclosed injury. As a result, what combination of offensive linemen will Oregon roll with on Friday? Improvement from the Ducks up front will be critical for Oregon's chances competing in Big Ten play, starting with No. 12 USC on Sept. 26.

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