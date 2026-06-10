Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Five-Star Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are in the midst of their recruiting cycle for the 2027 class and are currently in the top 10 of the 2027 recruiting rankings, sitting at No. 9 according to On3. The Ducks are the only team currently in the top-10 without a five-star recruit, but On3's Steve Wiltfong has predicted that the Ducks could land a five-star recruit in the coming weeks.

Oregon Predicted to Land First Five-Star of 2027 Cycle

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wiltfong has predicted that the Ducks will land five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb. Sabb plays high school football in Glassboro, New Jersey, and the Ducks will host Sabb on campus on June 18, per 247Sports.

Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee have all offered Sabb, but Wilftong still thinks the Ducks get the commitment from Sabb to make him not only the current crown jewel of Lanning’s 2027 cycle, but their first five-star recruit in the class as well. Sabb is the No. 4 ranked wide receiver and the No. 1 ranked recruit out of New Jersey according to Rivals.

The Ducks landing Sabb would be impressive for Lanning and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer for a variety of reasons. Sabb is the younger brother of Keon Sabb, who currently plays football at Alabama. The Ducks, as they have often had to do in the past, are battling geography in the recruitment for Sabb, as Eugene is a whopping 2,901 miles apart.

Sabb had Incredible Junior Season That led to Multiple Offers

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabb would be a crucial pickup for the Ducks and would join an arsenal of weapons in Eugene that could include wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Jalen Lott. Sabb caught 59 passes for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season and was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in New Jersey. Sabb was crucial on special teams and could find an extended role there for the Ducks as he logged one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown last year.

Sabb played on both sides of the ball with Glassboro, logging 15 tackles and four interceptions. Sabb was a star on the track as well, logging times of 10.79 in the 100-meter dash and 22.23 in the 200-meter dash. Sabb was instrumental in Glassboro’s 14-0 perfect season that was capped off by a state championship.

Oregon Could Catapult up Recruiting Rankings if They Land Sabb

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks still sit at No. 9 in the 2027 recruiting rankings, which is lower than what they have usually finished at over the last few seasons. If the Ducks are able to secure a five-star recruit or even two, they could catapult themselves into the top five for recruiting rankings when all is said and done for the 2027 cycle. Below are the top 10 teams in the 2027 recruiting rankings according to On3.

1. Texas A&M

2. Miami

3. Oklahoma

4. Texas Tech

5. Florida

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. USC

9. Oregon

10. Michigan

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