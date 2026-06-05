Oregon Ducks Turning Heads for Five-Star Wide Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks could be in store for another recruiting splash under coach Dan Lanning, who has made a name for himself when it comes to stirring up excitement and surprises for National Signing Day. However, that excitement doesn't happen over night with Oregon's coaching staff diligently recruiting prospects and hosting them on multiple visits in the fall, spring, and/or summer.

Landing five-star pass catchers (Dakorien Moore, Kendre Harrison) has become more common than ever before for Oregon under Lanning. Will five-star receiver Xavier Sabb be the next star playmaker for the Ducks?

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | Tom McGurk / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Trending for Five-Star Xavier Sabb

Sabb is one of the latest five-star prospects that Lanning and the Ducks are pursuing, and ESPN's Eli Lederman recently revealed that Oregon may be leading for the talented recruit out of New Jersey. Perhaps more impressively, the Ducks reportedly hold the momentum over Alabama, the program where Sabb's two older brothers currently play.

Lanning and company missed out on current Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb when he entered the transfer portal and left Michigan, and the Crimson Tide also landed wide receiver Amari Sabb in the class of 2026. Can Oregon beat out Alabama and land the youngest brother, Xavier Sabb?

"The Ducks get the final visit on Sabb's busy official slate over the weekend of June 19 following his trips to LSU, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. A two-way playmaker, Sabb could play wide receiver in college but also carries the flexibility to become Oregon's latest versatile weapon in the secondary with elite special teams potential as well. Sabb is an ideal fit for the Ducks, and with a foothold in his recruitment, Oregon should be positioned to make him a class cornerstone," said Lederman.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Keon Sabb (3) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As mentioned by Lederman, Sabb is checking out LSU, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee from the SEC before making his way out to Eugene, Oregon, for a visit with the Ducks. While a decision might not be imminent, Oregon's coaching staff could be laying the groundwork for another signing day splash.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027

According to On3's industry ratings, Oregon does not yet have a five-star prospect committed in the class of 2027. That's not to say the Ducks haven't landed any high-profile recruits as the class is currently headlined by four-star quarterback Will Mencl and four-star edge Rashad Streets. Meanwhile, Oregon recently added four-star linebacker Toa Satele, the No. 1-ranked recruit from the state of Hawaii.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's class of 2027 is ranked No. 9 nationally by On3 and No. 12 in the country by 247Sports. Landing a five-star receiver like Sabb could give the Ducks a consensus top-10 class when it's all said and done.

Perhaps more importantly, Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff do not yet have a commitment from any wide receivers in the class of 2027. Sabb is one of the highest-rated receivers that Oregon is pursuing, but the Ducks have other targets at receiver like five-star Dakota Guerrant and four-star Blake Wong.

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