Oregon Ducks' Top Offensive Player Predictions For EA College Football 26

The Oregon Ducks are expected to have quite the talented offense in 2025. With the release of EA College Football 26 right around the corner, here are three Ducks who should have the highest overall when the video game is released.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are bound to be one of the best teams in EA College Football when it releases on July 10. After holding one of the highest team overalls in the last edition of the game, the Ducks are poised to do it once again after a successful season in 2024.

EA recently revealed the top offenses in the game, and Oregom is ranked No. 19 with an 85 overall on offense.

With the release of the game right around the corner, here are a few Ducks who could find themselves among the highest overall players on the offense.

1. Offensive tackle Isaiah World

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, left, Lipe Moala and Isaiah World dance to the song “Shout” during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest additions Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks made over the offseason, World was the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports' rankings. World should be the highest overall player on the Ducks' offense this upcoming season and is pushing to be the highest overall player on the team.

It wouldn't come as a surprise to see World's name called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether it's Dante Moore or Austin Novosad lining up at quarterback for Oregon, they will be protected by one of the best offensive lineman in the country at tackle in World.

2. Running back Makhi Hughes

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Another newcomer to Oregon's offense, Hughes makes his way to Eugene from Tulane, where he rushed for back-to-back thousand yard seasons. Hughes will be the Ducks' highest overall skill position player. The talent he posses with the ball in his hands is next level. This past season, Hughes accounted for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hughes' numbers shouldn't be as gaudy thanks to the level of competition the Ducks will face in the Big Ten, but he should be right around the 1,000-yard mark for the third consecutive year.

It shouldn't come as a shock to see Hughes popping up on mock drafts. The bruising running back is one of the best backs in the Big Ten and will be a focal point of Oregon's offense.

3. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Picking between Sadiq and offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon was a tough choice. Pregnon is one of the best guards in the Big Ten, but Sadiq is the selection based off his raw potential.

One of the top tight ends entering the upcoming season, Sadiq should be one of the most-targeted players on the Ducks' offense both in the game and on the field.

He didn't have much production this past season playing in a backup role to Terrance Ferguson, who got drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sadiq had only 24 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. It wouldn't come as a shock to see Sadiq listed among the best tight ends in the country at the end of the season and with a productive year in 2025, it could very well happen.

