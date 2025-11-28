What Urban Meyer Said About Oregon Ducks' Depth Amid Injuries
Strength in numbers has been one of the themes for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks all season. The team’s depth has come up clutch several times throughout the year despite injuries to key starters.
Former college football coach Urban Meyer replayed the top plays from the Ducks’ 42-27 win over the USC Trojans. He spent time breaking down quarterback Dante Moore’s second touchdown pass of the game to tight end Kenyon Sadiq at the end of the third quarter.
The 28-yard reception occurred under unusual circumstances but put Oregon up two touchdowns during a critical point in the matchup.
“You talk about culture – nothing to do with throw and catch,” Meyer said. “The fact strength through numbers, like coach (Dan) Lanning said.”
Urban Meyer Praises the Ducks’ Depth
Oregon entered the ranked matchup against USC with offensive linemen Isaiah World and Alex Harkey limited due to injury. During the first half, center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu went down with an injury, causing further changes in the front five.
Offensive line reserves Fox Crader, Charlie Pickard and Kawika Rogers were all called on to step in. The offensive line created a pocket for Moore to find Sadiq in the endzone with 2:13 left in the third.
“This is one of the great throws that Dante Moore has made,” Meyer said. “But there’s a lot more to this play that I want to take a look at.”
“Backup center, backup left tackle and backup right tackle,” he continued. “At the most critical moment of the game, to keep their playoff chances alive.”
The victory moved the Ducks up a spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. A potential win in the regular season finale at Washington should secure them a spot in the postseason, with a potential Big Ten Conference Championship berth dependent on an Ohio State loss in week 14.
Being Ready For Your Opportunity
In addition to the banged-up offensive line, Oregon’s wide receiver room is also dealing with injuries. Dakorien Mooore and Gary Bryant Jr. both missed the previous few outings, while Evan Stewart hasn’t suited up all season.
Players like wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan have risen to the occasion as the team handles adversity.
“Guys always talk about being ready for your opportunity, not waiting for your opportunity. There's some guys that were ready for their opportunity,” Dan Lanning said after the USC game. “Their number was called, and there's some stuff that we can clean up, but we got a bunch of guys that want to go out there and battle for the man next to him. And they take a lot of pride in what they do.”
“If you can play winning football, you deserve an opportunity to be on the field,” Lanning continued. “And those moments are starting to pay off for us. You never know when it's going to play out. We've been really fortunate when it comes to the injury bug here, and this year, it's been a little bit different. We've dealt with a couple of those things, but ultimately, guys have shown that they're ready.”
Winning football isn’t always about how much a team wins by – sometimes it’s about working with the cards they’ve been dealt. Lanning’s squad continues to show its ability to work through situations like injuries and unfavorable weather.