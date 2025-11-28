Ducks Digest

What Urban Meyer Said About Oregon Ducks' Depth Amid Injuries

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore found tight end Kenyon Sadiq for a touchdown to help the Ducks beat the USC Trojans. Former coach Urban Meyer broke down what the play means for Dan Lanning's program down the final stretch of the season.

Lily Crane

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer salutes the fans chanting his name during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer salutes the fans chanting his name during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Strength in numbers has been one of the themes for the No. 6 Oregon Ducks all season. The team’s depth has come up clutch several times throughout the year despite injuries to key starters.

Former college football coach Urban Meyer replayed the top plays from the Ducks’ 42-27 win over the USC Trojans. He spent time breaking down quarterback Dante Moore’s second touchdown pass of the game to tight end Kenyon Sadiq at the end of the third quarter.

Fox college football analyst Urban Meyer reacts with fans to Cyclones and Hawkeyes fans during Fox Big Noon Kickoff before Iowa and Iowa State Football at JackTtrice Stadium Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. analyzes / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 28-yard reception occurred under unusual circumstances but put Oregon up two touchdowns during a critical point in the matchup.

“You talk about culture – nothing to do with throw and catch,” Meyer said. “The fact strength through numbers, like coach (Dan) Lanning said.”

Urban Meyer Praises the Ducks’ Depth

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer looks on in the second half between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon entered the ranked matchup against USC with offensive linemen Isaiah World and Alex Harkey limited due to injury. During the first half, center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu went down with an injury, causing further changes in the front five.

Offensive line reserves Fox Crader, Charlie Pickard and Kawika Rogers were all called on to step in. The offensive line created a pocket for Moore to find Sadiq in the endzone with 2:13 left in the third.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“This is one of the great throws that Dante Moore has made,” Meyer said. “But there’s a lot more to this play that I want to take a look at.”

“Backup center, backup left tackle and backup right tackle,” he continued. “At the most critical moment of the game, to keep their playoff chances alive.”

The victory moved the Ducks up a spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings. A potential win in the regular season finale at Washington should secure them a spot in the postseason, with a potential Big Ten Conference Championship berth dependent on an Ohio State loss in week 14.

Being Ready For Your Opportunity

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu snaps the ball to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to the banged-up offensive line, Oregon’s wide receiver room is also dealing with injuries. Dakorien Mooore and Gary Bryant Jr. both missed the previous few outings, while Evan Stewart hasn’t suited up all season.

Players like wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan have risen to the occasion as the team handles adversity.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“Guys always talk about being ready for your opportunity, not waiting for your opportunity. There's some guys that were ready for their opportunity,” Dan Lanning said after the USC game. “Their number was called, and there's some stuff that we can clean up, but we got a bunch of guys that want to go out there and battle for the man next to him. And they take a lot of pride in what they do.”

“If you can play winning football, you deserve an opportunity to be on the field,” Lanning continued. “And those moments are starting to pay off for us. You never know when it's going to play out. We've been really fortunate when it comes to the injury bug here, and this year, it's been a little bit different. We've dealt with a couple of those things, but ultimately, guys have shown that they're ready.”

Winning football isn’t always about how much a team wins by – sometimes it’s about working with the cards they’ve been dealt. Lanning’s squad continues to show its ability to work through situations like injuries and unfavorable weather.

Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

