Three Oregon Ducks Who Must Step Up For College Football Playoff Run
The Oregon Ducks have completed one of the best seasons in program history, having finished the regular season at 11-1 and unofficially securing a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season. Coach Dan Lanning is seemingly rewriting the record books with every Ducks win, and players on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback Dante Moore, are garnering national attention.
With that said, the ultimate objective is to hoist the National Championship trophy at the end of the season. The Ducks won a Big Ten title last season before losing in the quarterfinals. Now, their attention turns to the 2025 iteration of the playoffs, where they’re going to have an opportunity to rectify their mistakes from a bittersweet ending, and the Ducks are motivated.
Motivation alone isn’t enough; a team must have talent and great coaching. The Ducks have both of those in droves, and here are the three players that must step up in a major way for the Ducks on their quest to the mountaintop of college football.
Isaiah World:
The transfer left tackle has been garnering first-round projections since the preseason and has delivered as a mainstay along the offensive line this season. However, to solidify his draft status and additionally help the Ducks win against elite-level competition, World will need to rise another level and be counted upon to dominate one-on-one matchups with elite edge rushers. If he can do so, it will take a massive load off of Dante Moore.
Bear Alexander:
Another transfer having a career season, Bear Alexander must continue his level of play and rise even to even further heights for the Ducks to compete in the playoffs. Alexander has first-round talent and will need to use that natural power and athleticism to be disruptive and create negative plays for opposing offenses. Gap penetration and holding the point of attack against double teams are where Alexander must be dominant.
Malik Benson:
With superstar true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore’s status still up in the air, it will be imperative for Malik Benson to continue to be a dynamic, field-stretching weapon for the Oregon offense. Sticking with the theme of transfers, Benson is an explosive athlete and has experience playing in massive games on big stages. For Benson, the personal goals also blend with the team goals, as if he has a great playoff run, his draft stock will undoubtedly soar up boards.
If these three players can rise to the occasion and produce at the level of their capabilities, Oregon will be a difficult out in the playoffs, no matter the opponent. The Ducks will learn of their final placement regarding seeding after the conference championship weekend, but they are expected to have a top-six seed and host a home playoff game in Autzen Stadium.