Oregon Announces Two Schedule Updates

The Oregon Ducks announced on Friday that the team will be playing in two Friday-night games during the fall.

The first will be in Autzen Stadium as Oregon is set to host Portland State on Friday, Sept. 18. Later in the season, the Ducks will play a Friday-night game on the road against the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 20.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high-fives fans before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The program also announced that Fox will broadcast the Oregon vs. Michigan State game in November, but no TV channel has been revealed for the Portland State matchup. The time for both games has not been announced, but Friday games typically kickoff near 5 or 6 p.m. PT.

Oregon Ducks 2026 Season Schedule

Sept. 5 - Boise State

Sept. 12 - at Oklahoma State

Sept. 18 - Portland State (Friday)

Sept. 26 - at USC

Oct. 10 - UCLA

Oct. 17 - Nebraska

Oct. 24 - at Illinois

Oct. 31 - Northwestern

Nov. 7 - at Ohio State

Nov. 14 - Michigan

Nov. 20 - at Michigan State (Friday)

Nov. 28 - Washington

What Friday Night Games Mean for Oregon Ducks

A majority of Oregon's games will take place on traditional college football Saturdays, but the Ducks will get some spotlight by playing on Friday night against Portland State and Michigan State. However, the Friday game will give Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff a shorter turnaround to prepare for each opponent.

A shorter week also gives the team less time to recover from any potential injuries. The Ducks are playing Michigan State on a short week after facing Michigan at home, a potential trap game.

On the other hand, playing on a Friday results in a longer week after the game, and that extra day of rest and preparation could prove to be pivotal.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lanning and company's first Friday game comes before the Ducks face the USC Trojans, the first game of Oregon's Big Ten schedule.

Oregon beat USC 42-27 in Autzen Stadium in 2025, effectively eliminating the Trojans from College Football Playoff contention. With USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and all five starting offensive linemen returning for the Trojans, can Oregon take care of business with an early-season test on the road?

The second long week for the Ducks will come before the team's rivalry game against Washington. Oregon won't have to travel to play the Huskies in 2026, but the extra day of rest and preparation could be even more important at such a late point in the season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Washington is also expected to field a competitive team in 2026 under Huskies coach Jedd Fisch returning quarterback Demond Williams. Oregon beat Washington 26-14 on the road in 2025, but anything can happen during rivalry week, especially if there's a CFP berth on the line.

Oregon's win total for 2026 has been set at 10.5 wins by FanDuel Sportsbook, meaning oddsmakers only expect the Ducks to lose one or two games on the year. For CFP, Oregon's odds of making the postseason currently sit at -290.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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