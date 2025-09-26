Oregon Ducks Quarterback Deemed Front Runner For Heisman Trophy
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, and the No. 6 Oregon Ducks are undefeated. The quarterback is seemingly comfortable into his new starting position after sitting out the entirety of 2024 behind Heisman Trophy finalist Dillon Gabriel.
A year full of studying the playbook, building connections with his offense, and creating a strong relationship with coaches Dan Lanning and Will Stein are starting to payoff as the Ducks continue to win.
With Moore gaining credibility with each win, it's no question that he's in Heisman Trophy conversations. Moore has not only been thrown in the mix, but deemed by Bleacher Reports, David Kenyon, as one of three 'front runners' to take home the trophy.
Moore Has Proven Himself
Moore has shown tremendous growth since last starting in 2023, and has rightfully been inserted into the the 'front runners' category with Oklahoma's John Mateer, and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.
In just four weeks of play the UCLA transfer is already nearing the 1,000-yard milestone with 962 passing yards. On top of that he's thrown for 11 touchdowns and only one interception to kickoff his sophomore year.
Although there was a lot of doubt about his ability due to his performance as a true freshman for the Bruins. He threw for 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while at UCLA, but Lanning appeared on “The Joe Klatt Show," and made light of the progress Moore has made.
“Now you look at a guy that's calm within the chaos and makes big moments seem small with the way he handles them,” Lanning said.
MORE: James Franklin’s Eye-Opening Quotes About Oregon From 41-Minute Penn State Presser
MORE: How Oregon's Uniforms vs. Penn State Show Contrast Between Two Programs
MORE: Early Score Prediction For Oregon vs. Penn State Might Surprise Some
Stress Test In 'Happy Valley'
Moore may have the confidence from coach Lanning to handle chaotic situations, and big moments, but a true test to that statement will be when the Ducks' take on No. 3 Penn State on the road, Sept. 27.
Oregon will be the Nittany Lions toughest home game, so Penn State has organized their infamous White Out crowd during the night time matchup. This will the toughest environment yet for Moore, and there's nothing more intense mentally than facing a Big Ten powerhouse that will have consequences on both the teams ranking, and playoff hopes.
This could be a make or break game for Moore, not just in terms of Heisman Trophy competition, but it could have massive implications on his confidence at quarterback for the Ducks'. This season is a comeback year for Moore, as he's trying to put his name back on the map, and lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff.
A win against a top five opponent and Big Ten foe will skyrocket not only his confidence, but of those around him propelling the future of the program in the right direction. Although if Moore can't execute offensively, and creates multiple turnovers resulting in a game that can get out of control. The Ducks' will lose a great deal of momentum that it's built the last four weeks.
Heading to Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27. Oregon will be carrying on an offense that has continued to fire on all cylinders both in the trenches getting running backs to go vertical with 6.7 yards per attempt, and through the air with Dante Moore picking-a-part defenses.
The Ducks' will have a lot of pressure to deal with, but it ultimately rests upon Moore to not only execute but lead his offense through adversity.