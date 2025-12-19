Analyst Reveals Case For Dante Moore Over Fernando Mendoza in NFL Draft
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has yet to make a decision on if he will or won’t declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. The current focus for Moore and the Ducks is their upcoming College Football Playoff matchup against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, Dec. 20.
If Moore were to put his name in the draft, how high could he be selected?
Jordan Rodgers on Dante Moore: "Has More Upside Than Fernando Mendoza"
Former Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback and football commentator Jordan Rodgers went on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Friday and spoke about Oregon’s Dante Moore. Rodgers is also the younger brother of current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Despite Dante Moore only being 20 years old with 17 career college starts, his name is towards the top of NFL Draft boards. Rodgers believes that Moore can go as high as No. 1 overall.
“I think he absolutely can (be No. 1 pick in 2026 NFL Draft)…He has more upside than Fernando Mendoza. I love Mendoza, but the mobility of Dante Moore and also the fluid throwing motion,” Rodgers said. “He’s the most natural thrower in this entire draft class.”
The favorite to go No. 1 overall right now is Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with odds of -165 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Mendoza won the 2025 Heisman Trophy and has his Indiana team ranked No. 1 in the playoff. Moore currently has odds of +320 to go No. 1. If that were to change, Moore will have to play extremely well in the playoff.
“If he plays well and they get on a run, he can absolutely play himself into that position as QB1,” Rodgers said. “That QB1 in top 10 picks; it’s off upside, not floor. Mendoza has a better floor. Moore has a much bigger upside in my opinion.”
Rodgers' case for Moore going No. 1 overall is that his ceiling is higher than Mendoza.
Big Decision Looming For Dante Moore
In 12 games this season for Oregon, Moore has thrown for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Moore didn’t see much playing time last season with the Ducks as he sat behind Dillon Gabriel, but he has taken advantage of the opportunity in 2025.
Prior to this season, Moore had very limited experience. As a freshman as UCLA, the former five-star high school recruit started five games but struggled. He ended up transferring to Oregon that offseason. It looks like that was the right decision.
Moore will have another decision to make at the end of this season; to stay at Oregon for another year or enter the draft. If he were to leave, he would be one of the first players taken off the board. The flip side is if he doesn’t think he’s ready, going to the NFL after such limited time playing in college could end up hurting in the long run even if the guaranteed money is substantial.
If Moore returns to college, he can develop his game even more and build up more experience.
