Oregon Quarterback Recruiting Target Schedules Key Visit Against Portland State

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks wrap up their non-conference slate Saturday, Sept. 18, against the Portland State Vikings in a game that will mean a lot more than simply adding another win to their record.

Oregon enters Saturday’s matchup looking to bounce back from what was a dramatic upset loss to Oklahoma State, which caused Oregon to slip from the No. 6 team in the nation to the No. 21 team in the nation. But beyond making up ground this season, it also provides another opportunity for Oregon to make up ground in its 2028 recruiting class.

On Monday, ahead of the Ducks’ matchup with the Vikings, four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd announced on his X account that he would be in attendance for Oregon’s non-conference finale.

Friday matchups typically aren't ideal for recruiting visits, as many high school recruits have their own games to suit up for. However, the Ducks will be hosting what could become a critical addition to their 2028 recruiting class, which has yet to see its first addition.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eugene, I’ll see you guys this weekend! 🦆

Sco Ducks! — Josiah “JoJo” Boyd (@j5_dreamchasing) September 14, 2026

Boyd is a junior at Vista del Lago High School in Southern California. The Vista del Lago Eagles have a bye Friday, which gives Boyd the opportunity to see the Ducks in action at home in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Makes Josiah Boyd’s Top Three Ahead of Autzen Visit

Boyd’s visit to Eugene comes at an important point in his recruitment. Although Boyd has yet to set a commitment date, Wednesday ahead of Oregon’s game with PSU, Boyd announced his top three programs with Oregon being among that group. UCLA and Kentucky, which is led by former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, round out the group.

The four-star quarterback from Moreno Valley, California, has become one of the more sought-after quarterbacks in the class. Rivals currently ranks Boyd as the No. 31 overall player in the country, the No. 2 quarterback and the No. 4 player in California.

Vista del Lago's Josiah Dupree Boyd looks to pass during the fourth quarter of their game in La Quinta, Calif., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That ranking comes after a strong sophomore season in which Boyd threw for 2,620 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also added 462 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

With a visit to Eugene on the horizon, the Ducks will get their opportunity to make their case in person.

Boyd is set to be in Eugene for Oregon’s Friday night matchup against Portland State, which gives him his first chance to take in a game at Autzen Stadium as a recruit. With Oregon already viewed as a serious contender in his recruitment, the visit could be an important one as Boyd gets closer to making a decision.

Oregon Has Another Quarterback Target

While Boyd has become one of the Ducks’ most closely watched targets in the 2028 class, he isn’t the only quarterback Oregon has been pushing for.

Four-star quarterback Tristin Gaines out of Waller High School in Texas is another major target for the Ducks. Gaines is currently ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2028 class by Rivals and has continued to grow closer to Oregon since receiving an offer from the Ducks back in June.

An Oregon cheerleader waves a flag as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gaines made his first game day visit to Eugene for Oregon’s season opener against Boise State. He is also scheduled to return to Eugene on Oct. 10 for another visit, according to Rivals.

The Ducks are competing with Texas Tech, Michigan and Houston for Gaines, who has been making his way around the country as he continues to narrow down his recruitment.

With Oregon pushing for both Gaines and Boyd, the Ducks have made it clear that landing an elite quarterback is a major priority for the 2028 class. Oregon has yet to add a commitment in the cycle, but securing a quarterback of this caliber would give the Ducks a strong foundation to begin building the rest of the class around.

Whether that quarterback ends up being Boyd or Gaines remains to be seen, but Oregon is putting itself in position with both as it looks to land its first commitment of the 2028 cycle.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.