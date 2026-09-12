Oregon Ducks’ New Helmet Makes Striking Debut at Oklahoma State

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks continue to push the boundaries of college football uniform design... this time with a striking new green helmet.

Before Oregon and Oklahoma State Cowboys kicked off inside Boone Pickens Stadium, the Ducks' newest uniform combination was already commanding attention.

Running back Jordon Davison models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for the Ducks' first road game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys | @GoDucks on X | @GoDucks on X

Oregon Ducks Uniforms Win Again

Oregon arrived for its first road game of the 2026 season wearing green helmets, white jerseys and green pants. While the green-white-green color combination is familiar, Oregon's helmet has never been worn before.

It has the Oregon "O" on the glossy green helmet rather than the white wings that the Ducks wore last year. it is also the first time that Oregon has ever worn a green helmet with a white face mask. Saturday offered the first live look at the new helmet after it was unveiled by the program Wednesday.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, greets Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wait is almost over.



Tracking for a 10:30 AM PT kickoff on ESPN. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/iebm22EFsW — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 12, 2026

Green numbers and lettering provide the contrast on the white tops, and green pants complete the combination.

The uniform combination is a polished look and the helmet reiterates that Oregon has built its uniform identity around constant evolution. The clean “O” helmet continues that trend, taking one of the most recognizable logos in college sports and placing it at the center of the design... The Ducks marketing genius is at it again - it seems they know when to keep it simple and when to push the limits.

Oregon's week 1 uniforms vs. Boise State grabbed national headlines while the week 2 threads are flying more under the radar.

The green uniforms also helped Oregon stand out against the orange-filled Boone Pickens Stadium, where Oklahoma State encouraged its fans to wear orange for the Cowboys’ home opener and coach Eric Morris' home debut.

According to uniform fanatic and graphic designer Jonah Henderson, this uniform combination is the eighth year in a row that the Ducks have worn a green, white, and green combination. It's the first time a white mask has been utilized with a non-white helmet in the modern era.

The Ducks are handing out a dose of nostalgia for the second straight week, as the week two uniforms were released with a highlight videos focused on the 2008 season... in which the Oregon Ducks beat out the Cowboys for the Pacific Life Holiday Bowl victory, 42-31.

Oklahoma State released its uniforms on Thursday, and its helmet also is recognizable, with Pistol Pete mascot logo on each side. The Cowboys are wearing orange jerseys with Oklahoma State and game numbers in white with black outline and white pants have the OSU logo on the side.

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

The Ducks are innovative in more areas than just their well-known uniforms. Oregon Ducks on SI got a behind-the-scenes tour of Oregon football’s equipment room, which is filled with player-exclusive Air Jordans and other sneakers conceptualized by legendary Nike designer and Oregon alum Tinker Hatfield. But the equipment room is also a testing ground for Nike, for some of their newest technologies.

Oklahoma State, Oregon Ducks Nation Leading Streaks

Oklahoma State and Oregon each have nation-leading streaks on the line. The Cowboys have won 30 straight home openers, the longest active streak in college football. On flip side, Oregon has a 12-game road-win streak, going back to Oct. 14, 2023. Notably, three of those 12 road wins have come against ranked teams, and the Ducks are 18-2 on the road under coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon dominated the Cowboys 69-3 at Autzen Stadium in 2025, but coach Lanning prepared his team for a much different challenge on the road... one that features an early kickoff and sweltering temperatures. Oklahoma State coach Morris has 91 new players and a sold-out crowd awaiting the Ducks.

Sep 5, 2026; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris walks onto the field prior to the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heat Index For Oregon at Oklahoma State

The projected triple-digit heat, especially on synthetic turf, is no joke but Lanning and the Ducks are prepared for the challenge.

"I think the heat will be something that we'll have to adapt to relatively quick," Lanning said. "It hasn't been hot up here, and it's obviously going to be really warm on the turf there."

"So just traveling, how you hydrate, how you make sure that you're fresh when you get down there, all those things will contribute, and we have to handle it really well because you're going to travel in this conference," Lanning continued.

The Ducks opened the season with a 34-27 win over Boise State, but the closer victory caused Oregon to drop from No. 2 to No. 6 in the AP Top-25 Poll. Oregon now was a chance to dominate and leave no doubt that it is a top program in the country vs. an unranked Cowboys team.

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State kickoff is Saturday at 9 a.m. PT with a national television broadcast on ESPN.

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