Oregon Ducks Playing the Long Game With Quarterback Transfer News

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has an NFL decision to make, but regardless of his choice, the Ducks look to make a plan at the most volatile position in college football. Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon is positioning itself to stay ahead of quarterback uncertainty through the transfer portal.

Whether Moore declares for the NFL Draft or returns to Eugene, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola could transfer to the Ducks and is currently on a visit, according to a report from CBS Sports/247Sports. In that case, Raiola could use a redshirt season and would represent a clear succession plan, developing behind Moore before eventually taking over in Eugene.

NFL-Style Quarterback Development at Oregon

The setup mirrors how NFL teams groom franchise quarterbacks... sit, learn, absorb the playbook, then take the reins when the timing is right. Oregon positioning itself as a program that develops quarterbacks the “pro way” is a compelling recruiting pitch on the national stage, especially to quarterbacks who have NFL dreams.

If the Ducks pull off this type of transfer, it shows elite quarterback recruits and transfers alike that patience can still lead to the starting role. That cultural shift began with Moore, who spent his first season at Oregon backing up now-NFL quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

It’s an approach that favors programs confident in their long-term development pipeline and Oregon appears increasingly committed to building that type of quarterback room.

The Ducks have been led by a transfer quarterback each of the last five seasons, starting with Anthony Brown Jr. in 2021. Oregon then added Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Moore in the years to follow.

Transfer portal quarterbacks have had immense success as Ducks and then in the NFL. Oregon quarterbacks' success in the NFL speaks for itself. This NFL season, at least five former Oregon quarterbacks started for a franchise including Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Cleveland Browns; Dillon Gabriel, Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, and New Orleans Saint Tyler Shough.

Oregon's Long Game At Quarterback

Moore is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, should he declare. It looks like the Ducks are thinking ahead, whether Moore decides to return to the Oregon program in 2026 or not.

The latest mock draft by ESPN has Moore being selected by the New York Jets with the No. 2 overall pick. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who Moore will face in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, is projected to be taken No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moore gave a brief update on where he is with his decision process, after the Ducks' Peach Bowl loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

"I knew that question was coming. Yeah. I want to soak this moment up. That's most important. Just giving hugs and just thank yous to my teammates, but at the end of the day, I don't know my decision yet," Moore said.

The Ducks are currently hosting Raiola, per CBSSports. The former 5-star recruit is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 15, signaling a potential end to his two-year run under Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

A product of Buford. GA., Raiola originally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. However, he decommitted and signed with Nebraska instead. The Ducks also extended him an offer in 2022.

In two seasons at Nebraska, he went 456 of 660 passing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He started the first nine games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Another quarterback to watch is former USC Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet, who entered the portal. The Oregon Ducks are a team to watch that could land the former five-star recruit, per On3.

Beyond Moore, Oregon's quarterbacks room also contains backup Brock Thomas (Eugene-native), Luke Moga and Akili Smith Jr. The Ducks heavily pursued BYU Cougars signee Ryder Lyons before signing former Boise State commit Bryson Beaver in the 2026 class.

Oregon fans are also excited about Smith Jr., a consensus four-star recruit who is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. His father (Akili Smith Sr.) played quarterback at Oregon from 1997-98 before being drafted in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Smith Jr. was the sixth-ranked pocket passer in the 2025 class by ESPN.

The Oregon Ducks' season came to an end in a 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Now, it appears the transfer portal season will heat up for the Ducks.

