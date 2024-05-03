Dillon Gabriel Headlines Loaded Oregon Ducks Quarterback Room
College football rosters and depth charts are being penciled in as the spring transfer portal window closes. Evaluating Oregon’s quarterback room for the 2024 season results in an exciting exercise with how the pieces fit together.
Projected Quarterback Depth Chart:
- Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel has one year of eligibility remaining and the most-proven track record of success. As a senior at Oklahoma last year, Gabriel completed a remarkable 69 percent of his passes for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns alongside just six interceptions in 12 regular season games.
After Oregon’s spring football game, Gabriel noted the progress he and the team have made in their understanding of the offense.
“As a team, I just think the connection piece is huge in the spring,” Gabriel said. “Everyone’s been a lot more comfortable [in the last month] but I think once we get that offensive scheme down, we can just play.”
Offensive coordinator Will Stein worked wonders for former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix last year, designing an offense that led to Nix setting the FBS record for completion percentage. If this year is anything like last, Gabriel should put up gaudy statistics and lead the Ducks to plenty of wins.
2. Dante Moore
Backing up Gabriel will likely be UCLA transfer quarterback Dante Moore, who showed serious flashes of his five-star recruiting rating in nine games with the Bruins last year.
The stats don’t jump off the page, as he threw 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions, but Moore was in a difficult situation as he had to step in to play for a depleted UCLA roster as a true freshman.
He hasn’t been shy about the differences between Oregon and his former school.
“A lot of things weren’t going our way as far as the coaching staff,” Moore said. “Deep down inside there I was just like I don’t know if I’m really gonna be able to get developed as best as I could.”
Moore was a key target in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class and being reunited with the Ducks should lead to great things for him, just maybe not this season.
3. Austin Novosad
Rounding out the group is redshirt freshman Austin Novosad who joined the Ducks as a freshman for the 2023 season. His development was obvious in this year’s spring game as he led all quarterbacks in passing yards and routinely hit receivers in stride and on target. He figures to have a tough time getting on the field this year but having depth will be paramount as Oregon vies for the College Football Playoff.
The quarterback room projects as one of Oregon’s deepest position groups as all three appear capable of playing at a high level. While Gabriel is the unquestioned starter heading into summer, there are more than a couple of quarterbacks capable of making a difference for the Ducks this year in the Big Ten Conference.