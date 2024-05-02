[PHOTOS] Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel's Puppy Is 'Ready For Reps!'
The Oregon Ducks football team has a new (mini) member.
Meet Winston, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s miniature schnauzer puppy.
Gabriel jokes that Winston has “elite quickness” similar to Oregon running back Jordan James, wide receiver Tez Johnson and tight end Terrance Ferguson.
“I think he’s ready for some reps,” said Gabriel on his Instagram.
Joking aside, Gabriel teasing his Oregon teammates is a good sign of chemistry being created amongst the projected starting quarterback and playmakers.
Gabriel’s girlfriend, Zo, also has shared videos of the adorable puppy on her TikTok account.
The Oregon quarterback said Winston was one of the best things he's purchased with NIL money, along with his minivan and king bed, on a Barstool podcast last week. He's proving NIL isn't just Lamborghinis and high-rise penthouses though, using his NIL money to gift jerseys to his high school alma mater in Hawaii.
Gabriel’s debut as a Duck at the Oregon football spring game in Autzen Stadium on Saturday was a success. No one has a bigger shot to make an impact on the 2024 team than the transfer left-handed quarterback.
“He’s just worked.” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of Gabriel’s performance this spring.“Great attitude and a humble approach. He’s the ultimate teammate.”
Gabriel led the Green Team to a 28-17 win over QB Dante Moore’s White Team in front of 40,000 raucous Ducks fans.
Gabriel’s spring game performance was solid, showing a good connection with transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart with an impressive 49-yard pass. In his first game in a Duck uniform,the self-proclaimed 'Jack of all trades'Stewart led the Green Team with 67 receiving yards.
The Ducks have some big shoes to fill with the departure of Heisman Trophy Finalist, Bo Nix, as they jump headlong into the Big Ten Conference. Nix was drafted No. 12 overall by the Denver Broncos, as they move on from the Russell Wilson era.
Entering 2024, Gabriel is considered a Heisman Trophy contender with the third-best odds to win the prestigious honor.