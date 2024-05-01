Dan Lanning: ‘Late Night Conversations’ About Denver Broncos Drafting Bo Nix
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was present in Alabama to witness former quarterback Bo Nix being drafted by the Denver Broncos. Lanning shared his reflections on the discussions leading up to the selection, highlighting the deep connections established in with his players.
"Being with Bo for when he got drafted and seeing Troy Franklin join him in Denver was something we anticipated," Lanning said. "Having late-night conversations with teams about our guys was part of the process. It’s a small piece we can give back for all they’ve done for us.
"Seeing their dreams live out is pretty awesome, especially when you can be there with the family and experience it firsthand,” Lanning explained.
Nix, who set multiple records at Oregon, including the highest season completion percentage at 74.9 percent, and the most completions, passing yards, and touchdowns in a single season, was a top prospect expected to go early in the draft.
The Broncos, aiming to rebuild in the post-Russell Wilson era, selected him, seeing the quarterback as a key player for their future.
Following his selection, Nix spoke about his new opportunity under Broncos head coach Sean Payton during his introductory press conference, explaining how big of an honor it is to be selected by Denver.
“First and foremost, it’s just a huge honor,” Nix said. “He could have picked anybody else in this draft, and he chose me. With that comes great responsibility and it’s one that I can’t take lightly, and I won’t take it for granted. It starts with the next best thing I can do. I’m about to finish this press conference, and then go finish up the [facility] tour and then have a few weeks before the rookie minicamps."
Nix continued, expressing his commitment to meet the expectations set by his new role. He emphasized the learning process that will be required as he adjusts to the NFL but wants to continue to showcase his potential for improvement as a player.
"I have a lot to learn before then, so I’m glad there are two weeks of buffer time so I can get a lot of that in. I’m just excited to be his guy," Nix explained. "It’s not lightly said. But again, it goes back to I don’t want to just be a draft pick. I want to be able to show my improvements and show that I can do what he picked me to do, and that’s go out there and win games or help win games or do whatever I can to put this team in a better situation.”
As Nix embarks on his NFL journey, his collegiate achievements and the mentorship from both Lanning and now Payton will be key to navigating the challenges and expectations of adjusting to the NFL.