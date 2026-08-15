Latest Injury News for Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix in NFL Preseason

Oregon Ducks fans are counting down for the first college football Saturday... But NFL preseason games are already underway and providing the football fix for many fans, watching former Oregon stars in the league.

Two Oregon fan-favorite quarterbacks, former Ducks Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix made injury news during the opening weekend of the NFL preseason... and there is good and not-so good news.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mariota sustained a concerning injury during the Washington Commanders’ first possession, while Nix continued making progress toward his return for the Denver Broncos.

Marcus Mariota Injury Scare

In Friday’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, Mariota earned the start for Washington with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels among the players held out.

Unfortunately, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner’s opportunity lasted only four plays. Mariota suffered an apparent right knee or leg injury while handing the ball to Commanders running back Kaytron Allen. It's unclear if the injury was sustained during the non-contact handoff or the play before, when he took a big hit after completing a 22-yard pass to Dyami Brown.

Marcus Mariota non contact injury on handoff. Watch him top left. He’s out of the game.



Was patting his knee when trainers came out. pic.twitter.com/aBDhMWHTL7 — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) August 14, 2026

Washington’s medical staff examined Mariota before he walked off the field under his own power. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he hopes to have an update on Sunday.

After becoming the first and only Heisman Trophy winner in Oregon history, Mariota entered the NFL with massive expectations as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. His career since then has included several stops, starting opportunities and a unique path that still connects back to the Ducks.

Ducks fans are heavily invested in Mariota's 11-year NFL journey and hope the injury scare is just that: a scare.

Bo Nix Held Out For Injury Precaution

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) hugs wife, Izzy Nix before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mariota’s status is murky but there is a much more encouraging injury update for Nix before the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Flashback to January, Nix broke his right ankle during the Broncos playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. The injury required surgery and then a cleanup procedure in April.

So what is his status now as the Broncos inch closer to the regular season? Nix didn't play Denver's preseason opener but he is expected to play in the next two Broncos' preseason games, per coach Sean Payton.

Good news is, Nix still took the field for a pregame workout and did not appear to have any lingering issues, a great sign for his highly-anticipated return.

Bo Nix working out pregame in Atlanta… #broncos pic.twitter.com/61k9Yf0Xyc — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) August 14, 2026

Nix has also participated fully in training camp without limitations.

“If we were playing a (regular-season) game, and you guys have watched practice, he wants to play,” Payton said. “He’ll play the next two weeks. I think that was something that was probably already decided maybe, like, a month ago. If we were playing a (regular-season) game, he’d play."

Entering his third NFL season, Nix is looking to build on his best Broncos season yet. He helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown in 2025.

Oregon Star Quarterbacks In The NFL

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Both Nix and Mariota are two of Oregon football's most accomplished quarterbacks and each have frequented Eugene since taking their talents to the league. As for the NFL preseason, Nix’s expected absence provided an exciting sign in his recovery, but Mariota’s early exit ignited a new concern.

Oregon is building a reputation as a "Quarterback University" with much thanks to its NFL pipeline.

There are three former Ducks quarterbacks that are slated to start in the NFL this season: Nix, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough. Beyond Herbert, Nix and Shough, Oregon also has two other former quarterbacks in Mariota and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel in the league, both of whom are expected to serve in backup roles in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.