Latest Injury News for Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix in NFL Preseason
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Oregon Ducks fans are counting down for the first college football Saturday... But NFL preseason games are already underway and providing the football fix for many fans, watching former Oregon stars in the league.
Two Oregon fan-favorite quarterbacks, former Ducks Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix made injury news during the opening weekend of the NFL preseason... and there is good and not-so good news.
Mariota sustained a concerning injury during the Washington Commanders’ first possession, while Nix continued making progress toward his return for the Denver Broncos.
Marcus Mariota Injury Scare
In Friday’s preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, Mariota earned the start for Washington with starting quarterback Jayden Daniels among the players held out.
Unfortunately, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner’s opportunity lasted only four plays. Mariota suffered an apparent right knee or leg injury while handing the ball to Commanders running back Kaytron Allen. It's unclear if the injury was sustained during the non-contact handoff or the play before, when he took a big hit after completing a 22-yard pass to Dyami Brown.
Washington’s medical staff examined Mariota before he walked off the field under his own power. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he hopes to have an update on Sunday.
After becoming the first and only Heisman Trophy winner in Oregon history, Mariota entered the NFL with massive expectations as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. His career since then has included several stops, starting opportunities and a unique path that still connects back to the Ducks.
Ducks fans are heavily invested in Mariota's 11-year NFL journey and hope the injury scare is just that: a scare.
Bo Nix Held Out For Injury Precaution
Mariota’s status is murky but there is a much more encouraging injury update for Nix before the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Flashback to January, Nix broke his right ankle during the Broncos playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. The injury required surgery and then a cleanup procedure in April.
So what is his status now as the Broncos inch closer to the regular season? Nix didn't play Denver's preseason opener but he is expected to play in the next two Broncos' preseason games, per coach Sean Payton.
Good news is, Nix still took the field for a pregame workout and did not appear to have any lingering issues, a great sign for his highly-anticipated return.
Nix has also participated fully in training camp without limitations.
“If we were playing a (regular-season) game, and you guys have watched practice, he wants to play,” Payton said. “He’ll play the next two weeks. I think that was something that was probably already decided maybe, like, a month ago. If we were playing a (regular-season) game, he’d play."
Entering his third NFL season, Nix is looking to build on his best Broncos season yet. He helped lead Denver to a 14-3 record and the AFC West division crown in 2025.
Oregon Star Quarterbacks In The NFL
Both Nix and Mariota are two of Oregon football's most accomplished quarterbacks and each have frequented Eugene since taking their talents to the league. As for the NFL preseason, Nix’s expected absence provided an exciting sign in his recovery, but Mariota’s early exit ignited a new concern.
Oregon is building a reputation as a "Quarterback University" with much thanks to its NFL pipeline.
There are three former Ducks quarterbacks that are slated to start in the NFL this season: Nix, Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and New Orleans Saints' Tyler Shough. Beyond Herbert, Nix and Shough, Oregon also has two other former quarterbacks in Mariota and Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel in the league, both of whom are expected to serve in backup roles in 2026.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus