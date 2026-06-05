Dillon Gabriel Losing No. 8 Jersey Carries Hidden Oregon Ducks Twist

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel finds himself in the middle of a jersey controversy that has an Oregon Ducks twist.

During Cleveland's organized team activities, Gabriel wore his normal No. 8 jersey number - the same number he wore in college, including with the Oregon Ducks - but newly-acquired defensive end Jared Verse also wore the jersey number, sparking some controversy. Verse was apart of the Browns' blockbuster trade of star Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Dillon Gabriel, quarterback, answers media questions at the end of the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, it appears that Gabriel will have to change his number after getting approval from the NFL because the Browns are going to let Verse wear No. 8.

Dillon Gabriel Losing No. 8 Jersey

The jersey number change comes with an Oregon Ducks twist.

Jersey numbers can be very sentimental to some players and Gabriel is no different. The No. 8 is significant to Gabriel, in part because it connect him to Marcus Mariota, his home state of Hawaii and the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren't any jersey numbers that are retired at Oregon but No. 8 - especially at quarterback - is widely respected. It's not just simply handed out. Gabriel received permission from Ducks legend and Heisman Trophy winner Mariota to wear the No. 8 at Oregon.

Not only is Mariota the only Heisman Trophy winner in Ducks history, Mariota also became the first player from Hawaii and the first player of Polynesian descent to ever win the prestigious award.

Born and raised in Mililani, Hawaii, Gabriel looked up to Mariota growing up. Gabriel wore No. 8 at Oklahoma and when he transferred to Oregon, he thought he probably should change his number out of respect to Mariota.

Instead, Oregon coach Dan Lanning encouraged Gabriel to think about how momentous it might be to don the same number as Mariota. Gabriel decided to reach out to Mariota and make sure it was ok. When he got permission, Gabriel opened up about how special it is to wear the No. 8.

Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota kisses the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The story continues with a current Oregon quarterback in Dylan Raiola. Raiola transferred from Nebraska this offseason and in a full circle moment - reached out to Gabriel and Mariota to get their blessings to wear No. 8.

Now that the Browns are letting Verse wear No. 8 and having Gabriel change his number, he is leaving a piece of his Oregon identity behind that followed him to the NFL. It's unfortunate for a player who has done a great job of staying connected to the Oregon football program since taking his talents to the league.

"He's still done an unbelievable job staying connected with our players here, which is pretty awesome for a guy who has moved on to the next phase of his life, that he still touches base with our team," Lanning said of Gabriel.

Gabriel's Impact At Oregon

As a Duck, Gabriel showed off elite decision making and command, some of the reasons why Cleveland viewed him as a third-round NFL Draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon quarterback threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns and led Oregon to a 13-0 regular season record and a Big Ten Conference Championship in 2025.

Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel talk before a game, Nov. 16, 2025. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon current starting quarterback Dante Moore has been clear about the lessons he has learned from Gabriel. Moore sat behind Gabriel in the 2024 season and still uses the experience to help push the Ducks in 2026.

“The biggest things I learned from Dillon is just preparation and then having joy with the game of football,” Moore said. “He said when you step between the white lines and play football you got to have joy and have fun with it.”

“He would come to the facility early in the morning and late at night, that you gotta enjoy the process and be thankful for it,” Moore continued. “I feel like seeing him smile every day when the days got tough, it brought me the juice and energy to keep going and make sure I'm pushing my teammates the best they can do.”

The saying "once a Duck, always a Duck" still applies to Gabriel, whether he is wearing the No. 8 or not.

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