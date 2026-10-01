Two Oregon Ducks Rank Among NFL's Best Rookies

Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season is set to get underway, and several Oregon Ducks rookies are off to a strong start to their professional football careers.

During the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning put seven former players in the league, including two first-round selections, safety Dillon Thieneman (Chicago Bears) and Kenyon Sadiq (New York Jets). Oregon's development of NFL players has become a strength of Lanning's Ducks program, and the previous draft class is a testament to that.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) breaks a pass intended for New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the seven former Oregon stars selected, Thieneman and Sadiq have been the most impressive, as they’re among the highest-rated rookies through three weeks of the season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Here’s where Thieneman and Sadiq rank among the other talented rookies in the NFL so far this season.

Dillon Thieneman

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up pass thrown to Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After one impressive season with the Ducks, the Chicago Bears, fresh off a remarkable first year under coach Ben Johnson, selected Thieneman with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.

So far, that selection seems to have paid off, as Thieneman is the No. 14-ranked rookie, per PFF, with a 71.8 rating. Through three games this season, the Bears are 2-1, and Thieneman has played 170 snaps, recording 23 total tackles and an interception.

Dillon Thieneman gets his FIRST career NFL interception 🦆 #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/KE9dpxw829 — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) September 29, 2026

Thieneman’s interception in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night at Soldier Field was a big moment in an impressive defensive performance. Thieneman has the potential to be a crucial piece of the Bears' defense after his one year with Oregon, in which he was one of the Ducks' top leaders on the defensive side, finishing with 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

The former Oregon star looks to build off his performance against the Eagles as the Bears are scheduled to welcome the New York Jets to the Windy City in Week 4, where Thieneman will play a former teammate

Kenyon Sadiq

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) catches a touchdown pass over Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That former teammate, who is just behind Thieneman at No. 15, is New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq. The former Oregon tight end is coming off the best performance of his rookie season in the team’s 31-24 Week 3 road loss to the Detroit Lions.

In the loss to the Lions, Sadiq finished with seven receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. Over three weeks, Sadiq has a 71.6 PFF rating, a strong start for the 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year award winner, whom the Jets selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the draft.

During his three-year career with the Ducks from 2023 to 2025, Sadiq recorded 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns, leaving a remarkable legacy as one of the great Oregon tight ends to be selected in the NFL. The Jets are hoping he can be a critical piece in helping the franchise to return to relevance.

🔥 Kenyon Sadiq 🔥



What a catch for his first career receiving TD! #ProDucks x @KenyonSadiq pic.twitter.com/3PZf22ipCa — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 27, 2026

The Jets have started the season with a 1-2 record following games against the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions. In those three games, Sadiq has recorded 12 receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown.

As he prepares to face his former Ducks teammate, Thieneman, when the Jets play the Bears on Sunday, Sadiq will look to build on his performance when New York faces another top contender from the NFC North.

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