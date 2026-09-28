Three Oregon Ducks Erupt for Monster Highlights Across NFL

The third week of the 2026 NFL season again featured several top performances from former Oregon Ducks. Among the top college football programs, Oregon has stockpiled NFL talent.

During and before Dan Lanning's coaching tenure, the Ducks have done a spectacular job developing NFL talent. Here’s a look at the Pro Ducks who put on impressive performances in Week 3.

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) catches a touchdown pass over Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Ducks tight end and No. 16 overall first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Kenyon Sadiq impressed in the New York Jets' 31-24 road loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Sadiq put on a show, finishing with seven receptions for 105 yards and a spectacular touchdown grab.

Sadiq’s NFL potential is high, as the former Ducks tight end finished his collegiate career as the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and recorded 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. His performance against the Lions was a great sign of the future success he can bring to a Jets franchise desperate for hope.

After opening the season with a win over the Tennessee Titans, Sadiq and the Jets have lost two straight games to the Green Bay Packers and now the Lions on Sunday in Detroit, falling to 1-2 as they travel to the Windy City to face the Chicago Bears.

Derrick Harmon, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) looks on from the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and the Pittsburgh Steelers earned a thrilling 30-27 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. In the win, Harmon came through when it mattered most, recording a strip-sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in the final minute.

Harmon has been a critical piece of the Steelers' defense since Pittsburgh selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. After three seasons with Michigan State, Harmon transferred to Oregon in 2024, where he played one year and recorded 45 total tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Harmon and the Steelers move to 2-1 with Sunday’s win over the Bengals as every team in the AFC North is 2-1 through three weeks. The Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns also earned down-to-the-wire wins on Sunday.

Jevon Holland, New York Giants

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) celebrates after making an interception against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former Ducks star to seal a game for Oregon on Sunday was New York Giants safety Jevon Holland, who recorded an interception to seal the Giants' 12-7 home win over the Tennessee Titans.

Holland finished the game with two total tackles, adding to his game-winning interception. Before the Giants made Holland one of the highest-paid NFL safeties, he spent four seasons with the Miami Dolphins from 2021 to 2024.

Holland was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft at No. 36 overall after two seasons with the Ducks, where he recorded 108 total tackles. After losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury, Holland and the Giants leave Week 3 with a 2-1 record.

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