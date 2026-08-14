Oregon Coach Ra'Shaad Samples Identifies Room to Grow for Ducks Running Backs
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When the Oregon Ducks entered their College Football Playoff quarterfinals matchup in the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers, a big question was the depth of the running back room. True freshman Dierre Hill Jr. took the start as four of Oregon's running backs at the time either left in the transfer portal or bowed out due to injuries. In the Ducks' hour of need, a young star rose to claim a bigger role for the future.
As Hill and fellow incoming sophomore Jordon Davison prepare to enter the 2026 season as presumed starters (amongst injury rumors surrounding Davison) Dan Lanning and staff's message of "if you're good enough, you're old enough," shows in how both athletes were able to carve out spots so early in their eligibility.
Game Experience Coming Young
After day No. 7 of Oregon's fall camp on Wednesday, running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples delved into why providing in-game experience for up-and-coming stars like last season with Davison and Hill helps build a solid foundation for the type of players needed for the Ducks.
"Everybody in the room's development is super important," Samples said. "As a young guy, you look at what those young guys did last year. I know we look at Jordon and Dierre as guys who have played a lot of football, but they haven't played as much as you think they have. They still have a lot of room to grow."
Running Back The Numbers
Comparing Hill and Davison's statistics compared to former Duck and Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington, Samples' point holds true. During the 2025 season, then Whittington clocked in seven games with double-digit carries throughout his 12 game appearances for Oregon. Davison punched in four double-digit carry games over 14 game appearances, while Hill finished the season with only one double-digit carry game across 15 game appearances.
Plus, Davison's touches were a majority short yardage or scoring carries, compared to Hill having larger average rushing yard numbers to gain ground.
Sure, both Hill and Davison received plenty of in-game experience for being true freshmen during the 2025 season, but it's obvious the two were more in a training role compared to the amount of touches Whittington was reigning in. Both young players were used in roles that were strategic for their inexperience but also continued to provide them in-game reps.
Mentoring Who Comes Next
Looking at the Ducks' running backs corps for the 2026 season, there's a similar situation compared to what Hill and Davison walked into: a small group of returners and several fresh faces. Senior Colorado transfer Simeon Price and incoming redshirt sophomore Da'Jaun Riggs enter with the most time spent at the college level.
With freshmen entering the position group like Brandon Smith, Tradarian Ball, and Killian Sombe, Samples shares that Hill and Davison step up as leaders to use their experience as lessons for those looking to make their own impact as young and hungry athletes.
"Young guys developing in that room is so important. It's really cool that Jordon and Dierre were just freshmen, so they talk to those guys. They're able to echo sentiments that I've shared with them, coaching points and philosophies that I shared with them, because they're coming fresh off of it," Samples said. "But those young guys, T-Ball and Brandon Smith, they have to develop fast. We saw how many running backs we had to rely on last year," Samples said.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.