Why Oregon's 'Mental Toughness' Matters More Than Raw Talent
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks are loaded with youthful talent on their roster like redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and freshman running back Dierre Hill Jr. making immediate impacts for the team.
But with such young and inexperienced talent being highly productive in Oregon's offense, how have the Ducks sustained a perfect record after going into one the toughest environments in college football, No. 7 Penn State's White Out?
Analysts like the host of ESPN's College Football GameDay Podcast, Dan Wetzel, as well as guests Ryan McGee and Max Olson, credit Oregon's perseverance to it's mental toughness, and powerful youth on the roster.
Oregon Isn't Fully Developed Yet
The Ducks' have dominated through the first five weeks of the season, and have a well deserved bye-week during week 6 after going into 'Happy Valley' during the iconic White Out crowd, and taking down Penn State 30-24 in double overtime. A key piece that has led to Oregon's success is it's investment in it's youth on the roster.
"Oregon's got a freshman wide receiver, freshman running backs, they're still not even a finished product yet," Olson said. "I think there's totally an argument that they're the best team in the country right now or a team that is right there with Ohio State."
First year starter's for the Ducks' like Dakorien and Dante Moore have continued to build their connection each week while also improving independently.
Dakorien Moore made a statement in the win over Penn State that the light's aren't too bright both metaphorically and physically. He had a career high seven catches for 89 total receiving yards.
Moore's a true freshman making an immediate impact for one the top programs in the nation, and he is s currently leading the program in receiving yards. If he can continue his momentum, Moore could be regarded as one of the best receivers in the nation by next year.
On the other hand, for Dante Moore is a redshirt sophomore after beginning his career at UCLA and then transferring to Oregon to sit behind former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Now after a prolific five weeks starting for Oregon, he's performed well enough to be thrown atop possible Heisman candidates from predictions by analysts, and is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.
On the road against Penn State, Moore passed his first major test of the season by throwing for 248 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions against one of the top defenses in the country. If Moore stays on the right track he could end up in New York as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.
Oregon's Ability To Stay Grounded
While the Ducks' are extremely talented across the board it's not always athleticism or talent that can win a game, it's a team's mentality and motivation to go out and dominate.
Oregon has proved time and time again that despite the inexperienced youth it still has team that is mature mentally that can stand their ground, and stay focused in hostile environments.
"I love the mental toughness that Oregon has," Wetzel said. "They don't just have talent man, you got to be mentally tough to walk in there and do what they did, and they've shown that they are a heck of a program right now."
Lanning has done a great job in years past in preparing his program for tough road matchups, but the win over Penn State seemed like a true testament to his methods.
The Ducks' will enjoy a week 6 bye-week that gives the team ample to prepare for a yet another top 10 matchup against the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.