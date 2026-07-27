Oregon Ducks Receiver Turns Heads With Returning Grade

While there are many new players on the Oregon Ducks' roster, one could argue that the most important player set to make his Oregon debut is receiver Iverson Hooks, who recently received a high PFF grade among returning college receivers in the Big Ten.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks Turns Heads

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooks is joining the Ducks for his first season in Eugene following a massive season with the UAB Blazers. His PFF grade was 82.3, which was good enough to land him at five, following behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Indiana's Charlie Becker, Iowa's Evan James, and Rutgers' standout KJ Duff.

Hooks is entering his final season of eligibility, as he is a redshirt-senior. He has only played with the Blazers in the past, although last season was the only season that he finished with over 200 receiving yards. Last season, he finished with 72 receptions, 927 receiving yards, and a total of seven receiving touchdowns. Arguably the stat that helped him earn his ranking the most is his average per catch, as he finished last season with an average of 12.9 yards every time he touched the ball.

UAB’s wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) carries the ball against Alabama State during their game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham Ala., on Thursday evening August 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This would mean that he was moving the sticks almost every time he touched the ball on average. This is something that helps the wide receivers receive a major grade on PFF, as they value what the wide receiver does after the catch, along with how big of a play that specific wide receiver usually has. Hooks is also someone who could have been viewed as a big riser due to his ability to make contested catches, although he doesn't get asked to do this a ton thanks to his slot tasks.

He is also great when it comes to making a catch on the sideline, which he showcased throughout his college career, especially in the most recent season with the Blazers. This is just another reason as to why he deserved the rating that he earned from PFF.

Oregon's Outstanding Wide Receiver Corps

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooks is expected to be a great wide receiver for the Ducks, but it remains unknown if he will be a starter due to the returning pieces that the Ducks have at the wide receiver position. The Ducks have standout wide receiver Evan Stewart returning from injury for the first time since 2024, after he suffered a torn patellar tendon during the 2025 offseason, which kept him out for the full season.

The other two wide receivers who make a good case to start are returning wide receivers, Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore. Both wide receivers showcased that they are reliable and can be trusted without Stewart on the field. However, the same can be said about the new player on the block, as Hooks is just as talented, if not more talented, than the wide receivers that are returning.

This rating could be an indicator as to why he should be a starter for the Ducks in the first season.

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