Two Incoming Transfers Ready to Become Stars for Oregon Ducks

In today’s competitive, ever-changing landscape of college football, the ability to find talent in the transfer portal can make or break a team’s roster.

Luckily for Oregon Ducks fans, finding talent outside of recruiting classes is something that coach Dan Lanning has excelled at throughout his impressive four-year tenure in Eugene. It's a strength that will play a crucial role in the Ducks winning their coveted first national championship in program history this season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fresh off consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff, the Ducks bring in another impressive transfer class that is ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten behind the Penn State Nittany Lions (No. 1), Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 2), and Indiana Hoosiers (No. 3), per 247Sports.

With a total of 13 commits in their 2026 transfer portal class, here’s a look at the two additions that are ready to be stars for the Ducks ahead of a season that, in the eyes of some, is national championship or bust.

Safety Koi Perich

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, the Ducks struck gold with the addition of safety Dillon Thieneman from the Purdue Boilermakers. The former Purdue star would go on to be one of the top leaders on the Ducks' defense, which resulted in Thieneman being selected at No. 25 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, Perich, a transfer safety from the Minnesota Golden Gophers, looks to follow in Thieneman’s footsteps, and the potential is high for him. Perich arrives in Eugene following two seasons with the Golden Gophers in which he produced a total of 128 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack.

What makes Perich such a dangerous player for opposing teams' offenses is his versatility as a defender. Excelling in several different defensive coverages, Perich’s ability to track down the football and record turnovers is a strength he looks to bring to the Ducks' defense as they prepare for their first season under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

While there are several returning stars from last year’s roster on the Ducks' defense, including cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and linebacker Nasir Wyatt, Perich, even though he’s a newcomer, looks to showcase his leadership for Oregon.

Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks

Sep 6, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; UAB Blazers wide receiver Iverson Hooks (0) runs after a first quarter catch against the Navy Midshipmen for a touchdown at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks enter the season looking to build a case for having one of the best wide receiver groups in college football. In addition to the return of wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Evan Stewart, the Ducks also bring in a talented receiver from the transfer portal, Iverson Hooks, from the UAB Blazers.

Hooks arrived in Eugene following a 2025 season in which he was among the top wide receivers in the AAC, recording 72 receptions, 927 yards, and seven touchdowns. Hooks looks to ride off the momentum of his best season with the Blazers and bring it to a loaded Ducks wide receiver room.

The impact that Hooks can have next season could be an x-factor for the Ducks throughout the regular season and in the CFP, as the star quarterback will rely on several offensive weapons in a potential national championship run.

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