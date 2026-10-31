Oregon Ducks Receiver Messiah Hampton Arrested on Multiple Charges

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton was reportedly arrested on Friday, Oct. 30.

According to The Oregonian/Oregon Live reporter Ryan Clarke, Hampton has been released but is "facing two felony charges of attempting to elude police and one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving" from a "high-speed chase" on Oct. 18.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Messiah Hampton Out in Northwestern vs. Oregon

On Friday, Hampton was added to the group of players listed "Out" for the Northwestern game on the Oregon's official availability report. Saturday will mark the second consecutive game that Hampton has missed, as he was a late addition to the availability report before the Ducks lost to Illinois on the road.

Hampton and wide receiver Jalen Lott were both added to the Friday availability report before the Illinois game, and the Big Ten Network broadcast reported that neither Hampton nor Lott made the trip with the team.

In five games, Hampton has totaled 18 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Hampton's 161 receiving yards are the fourth-most out of Oregon's wide receivers, trailing Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan, despite McClellan missing most of the season.

Stewart is off of the injury report after he was was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. in the early morning of Oct. 18. According to Clarke, Stewart is not suspected to be involved in the Oct. 18 pursuit linked to Hampton’s arrest.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart was already listed on the availability report with an injury before the Ducks beat the Cornhuskers and his subsequent arrest. However, he has not appeared in a game since the loss to UCLA. Will Halloween against Northwestern mark Stewart's return to the Oregon offense?

Dan Lanning Addresses Off-Field Incident

When the news of Stewart's arrest broke on Oct. 19, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed the off-field incident in his weekly press conference that Monday evening.

"Obviously, there's an incident this weekend that didn't match our standard here in our program," Lanning said. "There will be appropriate action taken. We're still gathering some details on what that situation looks like, but that will be handled internally. I'm not going to respond to any other questions about that. We're going to handle that with our guys."

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There's an expectation of how you have to act and how you need to perform," Lanning said. "(It) kind of overshadows the success that we had on Saturday, which is disappointing. But that will be handled by us internally, and it's not something I'm going to speak on publicly."

Meanwhile, Lanning and the Ducks are also working through changes on the offensive staff after the firing of Drew Mehringer. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is expected to start with assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson calling plays against Northwestern.

Oregon Ducks Official Availability Report

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Messiah Hampton, wide receiver

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, inside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Questionable

Iverson Hooks, wide receiver

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will release one final availability report two hours before kickoff on Saturday, updating the status of Hooks, at the least.

Northwestern vs. Oregon is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT out of Autzen Stadium on Oct. 31, and the Halloween matchup will be broadcast on Peacock for those watching at home.

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