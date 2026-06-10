Oregon Recruit Achilles Reyna Speaks Candidly About Two-Sport Plans

The Oregon Ducks have a knack with pulling in recruits who star in multiple sports.

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore brought a track and field background with him to Eugene ahead of the 2025 season. Class of 2026 signing at tight end Kendre Harrison presented a basketball background, even turning down North Carolina State, Georgetown and Texas A&M hoops for the Ducks.

Oregon looks ready to continue that rare streak with one of its latest commitments of the summer. Three-star edge rusher Achilles Reyna, from Seattle powerhouse Rainier Beach, is one of the three recruits that committed to the Ducks in June. Reyna brings a background on the hardwood too, and he revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI if he plans to shoot hoops plus rush the passer.

Achilles Reyna Addresses 2-Sport Possibility at Oregon

Oregon players celebrate as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reyna hands coach Dan Lanning a future towering edge presence to work with, as he brings an impressive 6-8, 250-pound frame to Eugene.

But will Reyna bring that frame over inside Matthew Knight Arena too? He addressed that possibility with Lorenzo Reyna of Oregon Ducks on SI following his verbal commitment to the football program.

"My focus is getting Oregon for basketball as well," Reyna revealed, indicating he's hoping for a scholarship or roster spot chance through coach Dana Altman.

He already believes he's playing on the hardwood when he's wearing football pads and cleats. Reyna dove into how his basketball background made his gridiron move less stressful.

"My transition from basketball to football was so seamless because the footwork, especially for the edge position, is so similar," Reyna explained. "What I really see it as: I see the edge spot as really just me and whoever has the ball as the hoop. I'm trying to get to the hoop. I see the football field as a larger, extended court. And the footwork is all the same to get around the defender. It's just that I'm able to use my hands."

Achilles Reyna Recruited by Other Schools for Basketball

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning and the Ducks win over a still-learning football talent who landed 15 total offers including some Power Four opportunities. Even SEC heavyweights Texas A&M (boasting the nation's top-ranked 2027 class so far) and LSU extended an offer to him.

But the power forward Reyna turned down some four-year hoops opportunities too, he shared.

"The offers I had for basketball were Idaho, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Utah," Reyna revealed.

Turns out he received a chance to play in the conference Oregon left in 2023, with the Bulldogs and Aztecs officially leaving the Mountain West Conference for the Pac-12 during the next sports season. Idaho represented a 2026 March Madness team Reyna could've committed to, as the Vandals won the Big Sky Tournament to get in. But now he can dial in on football and the Ducks basketball possibility.

Achilles Reyna Adds Another Major Sell From Oregon

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reyna soon enters Eugene with the chance to continue a two-sport trend among some of the Ducks' commits. But there's another major sell that won him and his family over. And not just limited to how Lanning and incoming defensive coordinator Chris Hampton recruited him.

Oregon presents a deep history in using tall defenders. NFL stars Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner come to mind. That lineage inspired Reyna about Oregon.

"That's just the cherry on top. With my huge frame, I wanted to go somewhere where I can really develop my body. Seeing how they developed players like that gives me more confidence in their program," Reyna said.

Now Duck fans will wonder if he'll join two different sports programs once he sets foot on campus. He plans to play his senior basketball season and then enroll at Oregon in the spring.

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