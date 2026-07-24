Three Oregon Ducks Recruits Flying Under the Radar

The Oregon Ducks' class of 2027 features some of the nation's most highly rated prospects. The group is highlighted by big names such as five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, five-star edge rusher Rashad Streets, four-star cornerback Tae Walden Jr. and others. However, there are also some names heading to Eugene for the 2027 season who are flying under the radar.

Dan Lanning and his staff have become notorious for player development, and in recent years, Ducks fans have watched former walk-ons, unrated prospects and three-star recruits develop into key pieces of Oregon's success.

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Duck’s victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryce Boettcher went from an unrated, two-sport walk-on to earning a scholarship and becoming the team's starting linebacker and defensive signal-caller. Teitum Tuioti, a three-star recruit, developed into one of Oregon's most productive pass rushers and an NFL Draft prospect. Jerry Mixon also went from limited playing time early in his career to becoming a starting linebacker and an NFL Draft-caliber prospect.

With Oregon's recent history of turning overlooked recruits into major contributors, here are three 2027 commits who could eventually prove to be much better than their recruiting rankings suggest.

Malachi Garlington, Three-Star Wide Receiver

One of Oregon's more underrated commits is wide receiver Malachi Garlington.

The Oregon native recently jumped from an 84 to an 89 rating in Rivals' latest rankings, putting him just one point away from four-star status. While Garlington has not officially reached that mark yet, his jump is an indicator of his potential as he continues to develop.

Autzen Stadium in 2012. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He is fresh off a standout junior season, where he caught 50 passes for 914 yards and 19 touchdowns while helping his team reach the Oregon Class 6A semifinals, per OSAAtoday's Jerry Ulmer.

With his length, athleticism and room to continue adding strength, Garlington has the physical tools to keep climbing the rankings before signing day. If he arrives in Eugene as a three-star prospect, Oregon's development track record could make him one of the more intriguing long-term prospects in the class.

Achilles Reyna, Three-Star Defensive Lineman

Defensive lineman Achilles Reyna has easily one of the most unique physical profiles among Oregon's 2027 commits.

The three-star prospect from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle is still relatively new to football. Reyna has spent time playing basketball and even shared the court with Tyran Stokes, a former five-star prospect who joined the Kansas Jayhawks' 2026 recruiting class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That background helps explain the athleticism Reyna brings to the defensive line. His size and length give Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti an interesting prospect to develop.

Reyna has also expressed interest in continuing his basketball career at Oregon, per Oregon Ducks on SI's Lorenzo Reyna.

His three-star ranking may not generate the same attention as the nation's top defensive linemen, but his physical tools make him one of the more promising under-the-radar prospects in the Ducks' 2027 class.

Malakai Taufoou, Three-Star Defensive Back

Malakai Taufoou is yet another Oregon commit who could be significantly better than his current national profile suggests.

The 6-2, 190-pound defensive back chose the Ducks over several major programs, including Washington, Penn State, California and BYU. His junior production showed why Oregon's staff was willing to compete for his commitment.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 14 games, Taufoou recorded 50 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, three pass deflections and two blocked field goals, per MaxPreps. He also contributed offensively, finishing with 242 total yards, seven rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

Taufoou is somewhat overshadowed by the highly ranked defensive backs elsewhere in Oregon's 2027 class. However, his production and physical profile give him a strong foundation to develop into a major contributor.

The Ducks have shown a willingness to identify defensive backs with length, athleticism and versatility, and Taufoou checks all three boxes. If his development continues on its current trajectory, he could eventually become one of the more valuable pieces of Oregon's secondary class.

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