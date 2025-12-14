5-Star Recruit Kendre Harrison Reveals Plan for Moving to Oregon
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison signed with the Oregon Ducks earlier in December during the Early Signing Period, and on Saturday, he won the North Carolina state championship in the final high school football game of his career. Competing in the top division in the state, NCHSAA 4-A, Harrison helped lead Reidsville to a dominant win over Brevard.
After the game, Harrison shared with reporters that he is moving to Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Dec. 21, the day after the Ducks' first-round game in the College Football Playoff against James Madison. If Oregon does advance, Harrison should be able to participate in practices with the team as an early enrollee.
The five-star recruit was also asked to tell Oregon fans what he's bringing to Eugene, revealing some of his lofty goals:
"They look at me on the field or on the (basketball) court and they think I’m some mean or angry type of guy….off the field, they’re getting a funny guy. A funny, play-around type of guy. But on the field, I’m definitely the best athlete on the field. I’m going to show everybody why I got all the stars and all the offers that I had in high school, because all that’s out the window. And I just want to become the best tight end ever," said Harrison.
Harrison showed off his five-star talents in the win over Brevard, finishing with three receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He made an impact on the other side of the ball as well, recording a sack and six tackles.
One of the most dynamic athletes in Oregon's recruiting class, Harrison is also one of the top basketball recruits in the country. According to ESPN, Harrison is the No. 70 overall basketball recruit in the class of 2026. On the gridiron, Harrison is the No. 1 tight end prospect in the class of 2026, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
What Dan Lanning Said About Kendre Harrison
Once Harrison officially put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was permitted to talk about the five-star prospect. Lanning was asked about Harrison and five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott during the Ducks coach's press conference for the first round of the College Football Playoff.
“Certainly, want to focus on the playoff game, but we were able to add some elite players. And those are two guys that are certainly worthy of that discussion. You watch what they've done for their teams, what they were able to create with their high school teams. Kendre's a guy I got to see in person play. Set school records there for touchdowns. Obviously, a huge target in the red area, but also a guy that can carry the ball. He does a lot of different stuff,” Lanning said.
