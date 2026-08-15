Three Things to Know About Oregon Ducks Recruit Brayton Feister

The Oregon Ducks have continued their success when it comes to landing prospects in the class of 2027. The latest prospect that they have landed is arguably their biggest target at the linebacker position. That player is current four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, who committed to the Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes, California Golden Bears, and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Feister is a great linebacker for many reasons. Feister has an athletic background as a state champion in wrestling, and here are the main reasons that he is ranked as highly as No. 130 overall in the Rivals Industry rankings.

Quickness

Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey (28) tracks Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing that is most notable about the talented linebacker, it would be his quickness. He is quick when it comes to having the ball in his hands, which is something that he does on the offensive side as a tight end as well, but he is also going to be electric when it comes to interceptions.

When it comes to using his speed, Feister can also fill a gap or prevent any type of rushing attack that the offense might bring to the table. He is a linebacker who will be able to see the field quickly when he learns the defense thanks to his high motor.

Strafe

Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey (28) tracks Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most underrated trait in the bag of abilities for Feister is his ability to strafe. For those who don't know, strafing is when a linebacker is moving from side to side in a shuffling manner. This is major due to the fact that it doesn't overcommit and allows some makeup ground on anything that cuts back in a different direction. He uses this to his advantage in both the rushing defense and he uses this for baiting a quarterback into making a pass across the middle.

This is where he makes his big plays, which is a contributing factor to his high ranking in the 2027 class. A big season at the high school level when it comes to strafing could continue to show that he is able to stay consistent.

Hard Hitting

Hoban’s Brayton Feister is brought down on a run by St. Edward's Jaden Akins, Oct. 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to playing the linebacker position, there isn't much more than is more important than being able to finish plays. This is something that Feister has been able to do, as he has been great when it comes to solo tackling. Not only is he able to finish the plays, but he does it in a violent manner, as he has showcased his ability to hit the offense hard, whether it be when someone catches a pass or off of a run.

His violent nature allows him to be feared by many of the players who go against him and his teammates. He hits like a train and isn't one that someone would want to meet in the gap, to say the least.

Feister can officially sign with the Ducks once the early signing period opens in December.

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