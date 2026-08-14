Oregon Ducks Recruit Brayton Feister Fakes Out Big Ten Rival Before Committing

The Oregon Ducks landed their 25th commitment in the recruiting class of 2027 when four-star linebacker Brayton Feister announced his decision on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN, and Feister faked out one of Oregon's Big Ten rivals in the process.

Feister picked up the Ohio State hat on the table before committing to the Ducks, revealing his decision with a pair of green Nike Air Maxes. His entire family was wearing Oregon gear as Feister chose the Ducks over Ohio State, Cal, and Georgia.

Feister is the No. 7 recruit from the state of Ohio and the No. 10 linebacker in the class of 2027, according to Rivals. In terms of his overall ranking, Feister is the No. 130 overall recruit per Rivals.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to his players during the third day of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Aug. 8, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks and the Buckeyes have had plenty of recruiting battles since Oregon joined the Big Ten, and Feister represents the latest win for coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff. However, Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes certainly aren't hurting when it comes to high school recruiting.

Five-star quarterback Christopher Vargas in the recruiting class of 2028 recently committed to Ohio State over Oregon and Virginia Tech.

Brayton Feister on His Commitment to the Oregon Ducks

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After announcing his commitment, Feister explained his decision on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Ultimately, I chose the Ducks because from day one it's been nothing but consistency. From the minute I stepped on campus, it's felt like home. Coach Lanning, coach B Mike (Brian Michalowski), every coach on the staff. Everybody showed with a passion that I'm there guy. I'm just excited to take that to the next step, come in as a freshman and compete, and show them why I'm the best out there."

McAfee asked how Brayton's dad, Bo Feister felt about his son committing to Oregon rather than the Buckeyes, the hometown school in Brayton's final group.

"It's Brayton's journey. Ultimately it was his decision, I support that decision. He put in the work his entire life. . . . It wasn't easy at times, the way that I pushed them, but ultimately I'm extremely proud of this young man and I look forward to his future. That could've been anywhere in the world, but as of now, Oregon dad," Bo Feister said as he tapped his shirt saying "O Dad." "Congratulations son, I'm proud of you."

Brydon Feister chats with his dad, center, and older brother, Brayton, after defeating Jackson’s Grant Kennedy, in the 285-pound class during the DII state wrestling tournament at Value City Arena, March 13, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

How Brayton Feister Fits in Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Oregon currently holds the No. 4 overall class in the country for the class of 2027, according to Rivals' rankings.

Feister is the second-highest ranked linebacker in the Ducks class following four-star linebacker Toa Satele out of Mililani, Hawaii. Rounding out the linebacker group for Oregon in the class of 2027 is four-star Brandon Lockley Jr. from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A physical presence in the middle of the field, Feister is a thumping linebacker prospect at 6-2, 245. He competed for Team Midwest at The Opening Finals at Nike Headquarters over the summer, cementing his status as one of the top recruits in the country.

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