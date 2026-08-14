The Oregon Ducks catapulted back to the national recruiting spotlight during the weekend of Aug. 14.

Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister busted out something rare during his commitment announcement on The Pat McAfee Show: Green-colored Nike Air Maxes, signifying his decision to join the Ducks. Coach Dan Lanning and his staff win over a state of Ohio talent in the process right in front of Big Ten rival Ohio State.

Feister doesn't look like he'll be the last recruit to choose Oregon either.

Three-Star Quarterback Trey Wright Committing

Hoban’s Brayton Feister looks to evade Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, in Bedford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now the focus shifts to the quarterback position for the 2028 recruiting class.

Four-star quarterback Trey Wright is closing in on his school of choice, which he plans to make nearly 24 hours after Feister's decision.

Oregon indeed is in the running for the dynamic dual-threat out of Frisco High in Texas. Wright is best known for leading the nation with an uncanny 5,862 passing yards and combined to score 59 touchdowns, as a sophomore on varsity. He garnered more attention in leading his high school to a 15-1 mark while playing Texas 5A Division 1 football.

Oregon is recruiting Wright heavily, but so is another longtime rival of the Ducks. The USC Trojans are the trending favorite to land the electric Dallas region talent, which hands coach Lincoln Riley his first commit for the 2028 class. Riley holds no quarterback pledge for 2027, hence why USC is shifting its attention toward the deep pool of signal-callers for the next cycle.

Even if Oregon doesn't land Wright, there are other recruits to watch closely.

Which Recruits May Follow Brayton Feister to Oregon Next

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Oregon looks like its in a great spot for another 2028 talent. This one hailing even further east out in Florida.

National recruiting analyst for 247Sports Tom Loy says he likes the Ducks' chances with three-star running back Kameron Battle. The Carrollwood Day High of Tampa standout racked up 2,036 yards and scored 21 touchdowns as a sophomore per MaxPreps. He adds versatility too, catching 19 passes for 334 yards and scoring six more touchdowns there.

Battle holds more than 40 different scholarship offers ahead of his junior season. Alabama out of the SEC represents his last scholarship offer that arrived on June 12. But the 5-8, 183-pound back fits the speed mold of past Ducks running backs. Landing him hands Oregon a potential successor for Dierre Hill and Jordon Davison. Battle is worth watching throughout the rest of August.

Oregon fans are presented two more high-profile recruits to follow. One is four-star defensive lineman Trison Satele out of Mililani High in Hawai'i, who's Rivals' top-ranked recruit in that state for 2028 and has an older brother, linebacker Toa, already committed to Oregon.

The other is fellow four-star but quarterback Josiah Boyd, hailing from Vista del Lago High in Moreno Valley, California. Boyd is the nation's No. 2 overall passer per Rivals and certainly rises as a massive coup if the Ducks don't land Wright.

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