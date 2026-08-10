Oregon Four-Star Linebacker Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date

Once the calendar flipped to August and Oregon Ducks fall camp began, the attention shifted from recruiting visits to the upcoming football season.

But the decision of one key Oregon target in the class of 2027 still looms. Four-star linebacker recruit Brayton Feister is the top uncommitted recruit in the 2027 class, but he is now set to announce his decision on The Pat McAfee Show.

Brayton Feister Sets Commitment Date

Brydon Feister chats with his dad, center, and older brother, Brayton, after defeating Jackson’s Grant Kennedy, in the 285-pound class during the DII state wrestling tournament at Value City Arena, March 13, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feister is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday, Aug. 14, according to Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett. The linebacker will decide between the Ducks, the California Golden Bears and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The four-star recruit previously announced July 11 as his commitment date, but later delayed the decision. Heading into his initial commitment date, Oregon landed three predictions to secure Feister’s commitment. The Ducks still have a 94.1 percent chance to land him, per the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Feister took his official visit to Eugene on June 19. The blue-chip recruit recorded 133 tackles, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions as a high school junior in 2025, according to 247Sports.

The linebacker is additionally ranked as high as the No. 5 player at his position (ESPN), the No. 6 recruit in Ohio (Rivals, ESPN) and the No. 130 overall recruit (Rivals Industry).

Oregon Ducks’ 2027 Recruiting Class

Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey (28) tracks Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks currently have the No. 4 overall recruiting class and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten for the 2027 cycle, per Rivals and 247Sports.

Coach Dan Lanning has 24 commits. If Feister commits to Oregon as predicted, the Ducks’ class grows to 25 and could rise in the recruiting rankings.

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele and four-star Brandon Lockley Jr. are the only two Oregon linebacker recruits in the 2027. Feister would additionally give the program three blue-chip commits at the position, with Satele still ranking the highest at No. 77, per Rivals.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feister is the last big recruiting decision in the 2027 class before Early Signing Day. In the previous cycle, Lanning and the Ducks made a big splash right before the December signings, with receiver recruit Hudson Lewis flipping from the Utah Utes to Oregon.

The team also made headlines in December with flip reports from five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr. While Henry stuck with his Ohio State commitment, it shows that Oregon isn’t unfamiliar with making big pushes late in the cycle. Expect the Ducks to fight to pull off big recruiting moves down to the wire in this cycle, even after Feister’s decision.

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