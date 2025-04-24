Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Lose 5-Star Recruit Kodi Greene To Washington Huskies: Rankings Tumble

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Kodi Greene flipped his commitment from the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning back to his hometown to play for Washington Huskies coach Jedd Fisch. Oregon's 2026 recruiting class rankings tumbled nationally and in the Big Ten conference.

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks down during the second half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks down during the second half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It has been an unusually tough spring in the recruiting world for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. The Ducks were dealt a blow on Thursday morning, with the news coming out from Brandon Huffman from 247Sports that five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene is switching his commitment from Oregon to Big Ten rival Washington Huskies.

Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks down during the second half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greene's flip to Washington stings, but should not come as that big of a surprise to Ducks fans. The five-star offensive tackle's brother, Kayden Greene, is a walk-on redshirt freshman defensive back at Washington. Greene is also from Washington, spending his first two high school seasons playing at Eastside Catholic in Sammamish, Washington.

Greene, who stands at 6-6, was the No.4 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 rankings. Greene is the No.5 player in the state of California and was the highest ranked recruit (No.10 nationally according to On.3) for the Ducks in their 2026 class. This will certainley drop the Ducks On3 recruiting rankings. The Ducks were listed at No.3 for the 2026 class before the Greene flip.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen St
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center, waits to take the field with his team for their game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Ducks will most certainley push to flip back Greene to Eugene, the Kodi Greene sweepstakes may be a lost cause when you consider the proximity of UW to his hometown and the fact his brother will be donning the purple and gold next season.

The Ducks were dealt another blow this morning for the 2026 class, with offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell being predicted to pen his signature for Georgia. The Ducks had been heavily recruiting Jackson throughout the winter and have plans to host Jackson at the spring game in Eugene this weekend. The Cantwell prediction makes it two five-star offensive tackles that have fallen through the cracks in the 2026 class.

Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch speaks to the media after the game against the UCLA Bruins at Alaska Airlines Field
Nov 15, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch speaks to the media after the game against the UCLA Bruins at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most damaging part of the Greene flip is what this means for the Mater Dei-Eugene pipeline that Dan Lanning has carefully cultivated over the years. Greene is the second Mater Dei Monarch in the 2026 class to flip away from the Ducks after four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui flipped to USC.

As far as the updated 2026 On3 rankings go, the Ducks slid quite a bit, they have now fallen to No.3 in the Big Ten, behind USC and Ohio State. They also fell to No. 7 nationally. The Ducks are still in the mix for the best quarterback in the 2026 class, with Jared Curtis set to commit to either Oregon or Georgia on May 5.

With the Kodi Greene flip, the Ducks are now left with just one five-star athlete, Kendre Harrison, committed to them in the 2026 class. Harrison is regarded as the nation's top tight end by every media outlet.

How does Lanning and Oregon evaluate NIL with players in an increasingly competitive environment?

“In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody at a discount," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I don't want to say, 'Oh you came here and worked for cheap.' If they do a great job, they deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."

"We're probably not always the highest bidder. In fact, I know we aren't. But I know that we're able to be competitive and fair with our players and create great opportunities for them,” Lanning continued.

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranking will take a hit with this flip but plenty of time left on the recruiting trail.

Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

