Oregon Ducks Recruit Tae Walden Jr. Turns Heads With Electric Highlight

High school football is back, and Oregon football fans are getting the chance to look at the next generation of Ducks. This includes four-star athlete and cornerback commit Tae Walden Jr., who has proven to be a top player in the state of Tennessee.

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr. poses for a portrait as part of The Commercial Appeal’s Dandy Dozen at Collierville High School on July 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tae Walden Jr. Shows Off His Elite Speed

Top-100 Oregon ATH commit Tae Walden Jr. outruns the entire defense for a touchdown.



Via @ taewaldenjr on Instagram https://t.co/N5VS6SPSv2 pic.twitter.com/yjuFJYumD3 — Max Torres (@mtorressports) August 30, 2026

In the clip, Walden Jr. was showcasing some high speed as he bounced a wildcat play to his right side, and he never looked back. He even questioned the speed he has with a statement, "4.5 who?" This would be a direct comment to those who believe his speed is a 4.5, and while there was no tracker on the field indicating how fast he was running, it is a safe bet that he was faster than a 4.5 40-yard-dash by the time he straightened his lane up down the sideline.

Walden Jr. is no joke, as he is playing for a team that has started the year off 0-2 but has had their most success with Walden Jr. having the ball in his hands. The team that he plays for is the Collierville Dragons, a team that has had plenty of talent come through the program.

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr., who was selected as The Commercial Appeal’s Defensive Player of the Year, poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on December 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Walden Jr. is likely to be a cornerback at the next level, his offensive talent is comparable to some of the greats to put on the Collierville uniform, including current Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Joakim Dodson, who would then transfer to Baylor High School for his final season. Both players were used in a similar manner, as both players were able to showcase their speed on the offensive side of the ball and were used in mismatch situations.

It's no secret that a player like Walden Jr. isn't going to play quarterback at the college level, but even Collierville is allowing him to see some reps as the gunslinger due to his wildcat package, which obviously worked against Oxford.

One thing's for certain, the Ducks will need to seriously consider playing Walden Jr. as a return specialist, as he has been electric with the ball in his hands. While he may not be the Boo Carter type of playmaker in the state of Tennessee's high school sports, he is no joke when it comes to seeing the field and making plays. Players can't arm-tackle Walden Jr., and they definitely can't miss on an angle if they have hopes of stopping him. He is someone who requires others to play to their best ability.

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is something that makes him an elite athlete, and one major reason he caught the attention of the schools that he did, including teams such as the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, and the Georgia Bulldogs, who all made a strong push for him.

As a cornerback, Walden Jr. is likely going to be a project to begin his college career, but by the time he becomes equipped with the defensive scheme, he could become a top defender for coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

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