Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. committed to the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday, July 1, revealing his decision live on the Rivals YouTube channel. The talented recruit chose between the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Ducks.

Walden visited Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in Eugene for his last official visit on June 19, and he took trips to his finalists as well as Clemson and Missouri from May to June, according to 247Sports.

In the end, Oregon landed the four-star athlete out of Collierville, Tennessee.

Collierville’s Tae Walden Jr., who was selected as The Commercial Appeal’s Defensive Player of the Year, poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on December 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walden is the No. 4 athlete in the country, and he's the No. 56 overall recruit in the class of 2027, per 247Sports' rankings.

In his junior year of high school football, the four-star recruit totaled 42 catches for 912 yards and 10 touchdowns at wide receiver, and on defense he logged 5 interceptions, 17 pass breakups, and 28 total tackles, per MaxPreps.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton visited Walden in the spring, suggesting that the Ducks view that Walden as a defensive back rather than a wide receiver. He's had success on both sides of the ball, and Walden's experience on offense should make him a dangerous threat if he ever does get his hands on the ball as a defender.

After committing to the Ducks, he told Rivals that he might potentially play both ways in Eugene. Targeted by multiple SEC programs, Walden brings impressive size to the position at 6-2.5, 165.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has the speed to take short passes to the end zone as a wide receiver or return interceptions for touchdowns at defensive back. Walden's highlights also show multiple long kickoff and punt returns, and his undeniable athleticism may translate to a similar role on special teams at whichever school he chooses.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027

- Dakota Guerrant, five-star wide receiver

- Rashad Streets, five-star EDGE

- Semaj Stanford, four-star safety

- Will Mencl, four-star quarterback

- Toa Satele, four-star linebacker

- Cameron Pritchett, four-star EDGE

- Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

- CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

- Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

- Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman

- Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

- Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman

- Malakai Taufoou, three-star safety

- Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker

- Anthony Cartwright III, three-star tight end

- Achilles Reyna, three-star defensive lineman

- Josh Christensen, three-star EDGE

- Lex Mailangi, three-star offensive lineman

- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

- George VanSandt, three-star tight end

- Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl during practice at Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning and company have 21 commits in the recruiting class of 2027, and that group of prospects is ranked No. 6 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. The Ducks have recruited at an elite level since Lanning has arrived in town, and this latest class only continues that trend.

Some freshmen that made an instant impact for Oregon in 2025 include running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. The talent level is only rising as the Ducks' recruiting class of 2026 was ranked No. 2 in the nation by 247Sports.

Meanwhile, the Ducks have more targets on the board outside of Walden, including four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp after four-star offensive lineman Gecova Doyal committed to Washington.

Five-star receiver Xavier Sabb is committing on July 3, per Rivals, and five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara remains uncommitted.

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