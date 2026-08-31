Oregon Ducks Make Major Move for Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit

Five-star defensive lineman Kellan Hall has finalized his game-day visit schedule for the fall, with the No. 2 Oregon Ducks getting the first shot at one of the nation’s most coveted recruits.

The 6-5, 275-pound Hall out of Christian Academy of Louisville is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country and among the most coveted players in the class of 2028. He’ll be on hand Sept. 5 for his second visit to Eugene, when he’ll watch No. 2 Oregon play host to Boise State in its season opener, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3.

August 28, 2026; Christian Academy of Louisville defensive lineman Kellan Hall celebrates a sack versus Owensboro High School’s in the first half at Centurion Stadium in Louisville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have the first opportunity to make an impression. But with nine other powerhouses on Hall’s slate, including No. 10 Oklahoma twice, being first comes with its pros and cons.

That puts an onus on Oregon to make an early impact, considering the Sooners already sit atop Hall’s list of 12 schools.

Kellan Hall’s 10-Visit Schedule

Hall’s fall tour takes him on the road to several of the biggest Power Five schools in the nation, kicking off at Autzen Stadium in Eugene before navigating six SEC and three Big Ten heavyweights:

Sept. 5: No. 2 Oregon vs. Boise State

Sept. 12: Kentucky vs. No. 13 Alabama

Sept. 19: No. 10 Oklahoma vs. New Mexico

Sept. 16: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 10 Oklahoma

Oct. 3: No. 8 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Oct. 10: No. 1 Ohio State vs. Maryland

Oct. 17: No. 17 Michigan vs. No. 18 Penn State

Oct. 31: No. 5 Texas vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 7: No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Miami

Nov. 21: No. 20 Tennessee vs. No. 11 LSU

The Ducks’ Case for Kellan Hall

Oregon might be the only team on Hall’s list located in the West. But geography is not an obstacle as Hall visits Eugene for the second time.

The Ducks current defensive front is loaded, but Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington and Matayo Uiagalelei, as well as Teitum Tuioti and Jerome Simmons, are all exhausting their eligibility.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington preps to face the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s 2027 class is ranked No. 4 nationally. But only two of the 25 commits are true interior defensive linemen: four-star Zane Rowe and three-star Achilles Reyna, giving the Ducks just one top-150 recruit.

The Ducks and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, however, aren’t ones to panic.

The father of Teitum, Tony has placed five defensive linemen in the NFL draft since 2023, in addition to three more former Ducks who signed as undrafted free agents.

Aug. 9, 2023; Oregon Ducks defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field before practice in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The elder Tuioti spent two years as the defensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns and brought in Rip Rowan from the Las Vegas Raiders as an assistant defensive line coach and pass rush specialist for the 2026 season.

Hall would fit seamlessly into Oregon’s 3-4 defense, which uses its edges as outside linebackers. Hall would fit in along the inside or as a big end and likely be the centerpiece of Tuioti’s defensive front.

The Oklahoma Problem

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray (1) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By going first, Oregon is looking to cut into Oklahoma’s massive lead.

On3’s prediction model places the current odds of Oklahoma landing Hall at a whopping 83.9 percent, followed by Ohio State at 3.3 percent. He’s already visited Norman once and attended last year’s Sooners versus Michigan contest, among other visits.

This fall he’ll see Oklahoma in consecutive weeks, including a trip to Athens to watch the Sooners square off against No. 3 Georgia.

The Other Secret Weapons

Oklahoma isn’t alone. Every program along Hall’s tour has its share of incentives to lure him in.

Hall has previously worked with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson. With the Buckeyes he’d pair with Jameer Whyce, a five-star defensive lineman who has already committed to Ohio State.

March 19, 2025; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson works out players during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s praised head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame’s defensive line development, while you can never discount the appeal of staying in state with Kentucky.

Where Oregon Stands

First impressions matter. Hall will begin his 10-visit slate by stepping onto the sidelines of Autzen Stadium during a Stripe Out for the No. 2 team in the nation.

August 28, 2026; Christian Academy of Louisville defensive lineman Kellan Hall sacks Owensboro High School’s Tyson Biggs at Centurion Stadium in Louisville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He also arrives for a second visit having an established relationship with Lanning and the Ducks program, something other schools on the list lack. Oregon has developed into an elite defensive front under Tuioti and Hall would step right into that tradition as the centerpiece of the Ducks defense.

Oklahoma holds an enormous advantage, but the Ducks have the first shot at changing his mind.

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