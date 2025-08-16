Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks To Lose Five-Star Recruit To SEC School?

SEC programs like the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are pushing to flip five-star recruit Anthony 'Tank' Jones off of his commitment to the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning. Can Lanning and the Ducks hold onto Jones?

Kyle Clements

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks made a huge splash in their 2026 recruiting class when five-star EDGE rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones committed to the Ducks. Jones is the fifth five-star in the class of 2026 to commit to the Ducks.

Most recently, Rivals reported that Alabama and Auburn are pushing to sway the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama.

What Jones Said About Oregon

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Battle Anthony Jones Kodi Greene Richard Wesley Alabama Crimson Tide Kalen Deboer Dan Lanning
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones, who hails from Mobile, Alabama, attends St. Paul's Episcopal High School and is a dual sport athlete. The five-star EDGE recorded 84 tackles,18 tackles-for-loss, and 16 sacks in his junior season campaign. Jones spoke with Pat McAfee after announcing his commitment to the Ducks and had praise for Oregon and Ducks coach Dan Lanning.

“It’s a great place for me, I know it’s unique, it’s different. I know it’s going to be far away but it’s somewhere I can grow so I can be a better person, a better man. I feel like they’ll prepare me for life,” Jones told McAfee.

On3 has recently reported that Alabama and Auburn will attempt to sway the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama and change his mind with both schools attempting to bring Jones on campus for a game-day visit in the fall.

MORE: Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Addresses Offensive Line's Cohesiveness

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Why Jurrion Dickey Is Suspended

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings

New Intel Suggests Auburn Could Join The Mix For Jones' Commitment

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Battle Anthony Jones Kodi Greene Richard Wesley Alabama Crimson Tide Kalen Deboer Dan Lanning
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze watches on during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon ultimately came out on top for the race for Jones’ commitment, but they had to battle geography to do so. The Ducks are a distant 2,654 miles away from Mobile, Alabama. A separate wrinkle that could complicate Jones’ commitment is his childhood. Jones famously grew up a Crimson Tide fan, and attended games as a fan growing up.

The latest reports suggest that Auburn will also attempt to host Jones on a game-day visit. Jones had Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M in his final three schools, with Auburn noticeably absent from his list. 

Jones De-Committing From Ducks Would Follow Troubling Pattern

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Battle Anthony Jones Kodi Greene Richard Wesley Alabama Crimson Tide Kalen Deboer Dan Lanning
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks in a press conference after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Jones was to de-commit from the Ducks, it would be a huge blow to the Ducks No. 3 recruiting ranking in the class of 2026. It would also follow an unfortunate pattern that has occurred this summer for Oregon. Five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene, who is the No. 4 offensive tackle recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle, flipped his commitment from Oregon to Washington back in April. 

Five-star EDGE rusher Richard Wesley made waves on social media when he jumped in a pool with Lanning to celebrate his commitment to the Ducks. Wesley would de-commit 17 days later and eventually committed to the Texas Longhorns.

If Jones should take game-day visits to Auburn and Alabama, it could very likely just be a formality on the five-star recruits part. Can Lanning and the Ducks hold onto Jones?

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football