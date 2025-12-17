4-Star Recruit Rashad Streets Reveals Recruiting Update For Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are going after class of 2027 recruit, edge rusher Rashad Streets. Streets recently spoke to Chad Simmons of Rivals about his recruitment.

Rashad Streets With High Praise For Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right, walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rashad Streets had a busy college football season traveling the country for school visits. Streets revealed to Rivals that out of the numerous schools he went to, there are a handful of them that have stood out above the rest. Oregon is on that short list.

“Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State and South Carolina are going a great job,” Streets said. “They’ve been consistent, they’ve shown me a lot and they’ve made it clear that they want me.”

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer watches on during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Streets went more in depth about what has stood out about Oregon.

“What stands out most about Oregon is how they recruit me…They’ve treated me and my family well and shown me they have a plan for me,” Streets said. “The staff is great, they develop players and Coach Lanning a great track record.”

North Carolina to Oregon is a long ways away for Streets to leave home for college, but he assured Rivals that wouldn’t be a negative factor in his recruitment.

Streets has the potential to be an early impact player if he chooses to commit to Oregon. Ducks coach Dan Lanning has transformed Oregon's DNA into a gritty defense that dominates... and finds success at the professional level.

Oregon's success in sending defensive players to the NFL has undoubtedly helped recruiting. Former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was drafted be the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Former Ducks defensive lineman Jordan Burch (Round 3, Arizona Cardinals), defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell (Round 3, Los Angeles Chargers), inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (Round 5, Kansas City Chiefs) are the other Ducks drafted last season.

Rashad Streets Player Profile

Rashad Streets is a 6-4, 230 pound edge rusher out of Raleigh, North Carolina. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 8 edge rusher in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Oregon’s Successful Run Of Recruiting

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team to the field before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Under coach Dan Lanning, the Oregon Ducks have been a recruiting machine. That streak continued in the 2026 class. Per 247Sports, Oregon landed the No. 3 ranked recruiting class for 2026. This is the third straight year Dan Lanning has reeled in a top five ranked class. This group was headlined by five-stars; safety Jett Washington, interior offense lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, and edge rusher Anthony Jones.

All signs are pointing toward Oregon being right up there again in the running for the highest rated recruiting class in 2027. Getting Streets would be a big part in doing that.

Ducks Gearing Up For Playoff

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the field, the Ducks are gearing up for their second straight season with a College Football Playoff appearance when they host the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN. The winner of this game will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the quarterfinals.

The Ducks come into this first round matchup as huge favorites. DraftKings Sportsbook lists Oregon as a 21-point home favorite with odds of -2100 to win outright. James Madison on the other hand has odds of +1100 to win.

The current over/under for this game is at 47.5 points.