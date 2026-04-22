Oregon Linebacker Target Brayton Feister Delivers Heartfelt Message After Recruiting Visits

Four-star linebacker recruit Brayton Feister from Archbishop Hoban High School in the state of Ohio currently ranks as the nation's No. 130 prospect in the 2027 class, and the No. 7 athlete (although it is highly unlikely that he plays anything other than linebacker in college), according to 247Sports. He is also rated as the state's No. 5 prospect in the class.

The prospect recently visited three schools, and following the visit he delivered a heartfelt message.

Brayton Feister Thanks Oregon

Walsh Jesuit’s Cade Harvey (28) tracks Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Thank you Cal, Oregon, and Georgia football staffs for the hospitality during my visits. I’m grateful for the opportunity to see everything each program had to offer an appreciate the time an effort shown to me an my family," Feister said on his X account after all of his trips.

Feister is one of the better linebacker recruits in the country, and is a priority target for many of the schools recruiting him. The Oregon Ducks have been one of the teams who has recruited him the hardest, which is something worth monitoring, as it remains unknown if the prospect will be making a decision before or after his official visits. He has yet to schedule an official visit to any of the schools on his list, as the prospect is expected to do that at some point soon.

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18), left, celebrates the team’s first touchdown with Archbishop Hoban football coach Tim Tyrrell, in a game against St. Edward, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The unofficial visits to Oregon, California, and Georgia leave many with the thought that each school is in a good spot to potentially receive one of his official visits, which is worth monitoring as the situation develops. If the Ducks can get him on an official visit, then they will be in great shape.

Oregon has already been predicted to land Feister by Rivals recruiting expert and analyst Greg Smith. He followed behind some predictions that were made earlier in the cycle, as both Steve Wiltfong and Max Torres from Rivals delivered a prediction that Feister would end up with the Oregon Ducks.

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) runs the ball as St. Edward's John Troy (40) reacts to the missed tackle opportunity, Oct. 24, 2025, at Dowed Field in Akron, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If this were to be the case, it would be a big sigh of relief, as he would be the second commit for the Ducks at the linebacker position. One could argue that the prospect is the top player on their board at the position, which means this would be a major recruiting win for the Oregon Ducks along the road.

If Feister does decide to commit to Oregon, would be joining three-star linebacker Sam Ngata, who is a legacy commit for the Ducks. Ngata is the son of former college football defensive lineman and former Oregon Ducks legend Haloti Ngata.

He was one of the first commitments to be made, and the first commit for the Ducks at the linebacker position, which set the tone for the rest of the class. If these two players were to eventually pair together, the Ducks would be in great shape and could very well have a bright future at linebacker.

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